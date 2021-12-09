ANVIL CORPORATION PARTNERS WITH THE NCyTE CENTER AT WHATCOM COMMUNITY COLLEGE TO DEVELOP CYBER RANGE.
BELLINGHAM, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 31, Anvil signed an agreement with Whatcom Community College (WCC) and The National Cybersecurity Training & Education Center (NCyTE), funded by the National Science Foundation, to build a Cyber Range on Anvil’s Bellingham campus, to serve WCC students and faculty, the NCyTE team, and Anvil employees. A Cyber Range is a virtual computer network that simulates the real-world Industrial Control Systems (ICS) environments found in process facilities and municipal utilities.
The Cyber Range, which will combine the design and operations expertise of Anvil engineers and the cutting-edge cybersecurity technical knowledge of WCC and NCyTE, will provide valuable real-world experiences for WCC students and all involved.
The Cyber Range will also support cybersecurity skills training and certification for Anvil engineers and access to equipment for Anvil’s own internal training and project development. We will have the capability to develop, test, and simulate industrial control networks and test them against potential threats.
“Cybersecurity is an important topic for our clients and our community, especially in the industrial space, so we are very excited to be part of this program to help further WCC and the NCyTE’s regional and national cybersecurity initiatives. This is also a great opportunity to help bring internship and job opportunities to Whatcom County,” said Anvil President Dena Lund.
The partnership will serve WCC and Anvil by providing internship and job opportunities for qualified cybersecurity students and graduates. Located on Anvil’s campus, the cyber range will be an environment for WCC students and Anvil engineers to work together in a simulated environment to test ideas and solve complex cyber problems. It will provide performance-based learning and assessment, real-time feedback, and job experience.
“Anvil’s large client base all utilize industrial networks where a breach could threaten safety, the environment, or energy supply. Having a cyber range on our Anvil campus and the ability to test the security of control system networks is a resource we expect will benefit our clients regionally and nationally,” added Lund.
Construction of the Cyber Range has begun and is expected to be completed and operational by January 2022.
About Anvil: Anvil is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm that provides full-multidiscipline engineering, design, project management, and procurement solutions for critical infrastructure. Our 400+ skilled employee-owners deliver safe, quality, efficient projects to clients throughout the U.S. and internationally. They work together to help our clients Engineer the Future of Energy. Our 50-year history illustrates our long-term dedication to clients. Anvil is headquartered in Bellingham, WA and has branches in Anchorage, AK (Doyon Anvil), Billings, MT, Concord, CA, and Denver, CO. For more information on our services and solutions, please visit www.anvilcorp.com.
About NCyTE: The National Cybersecurity Training & Education (NCyTE) Center is funded by the National Science Foundation. NCyTE's mission is to increase the quantity and quality of the cybersecurity workforce throughout the nation. NCyTE Center is based in Bellingham, WA at Whatcom Community College. For more information visit www.ncyte.net.
About Whatcom: Whatcom Community College in Bellingham, WA is regularly recognized as one of the top community colleges in the nation for student outcomes. The College, a destination for cybersecurity, healthcare and business studies, offers two bachelor of applied science degrees, transfer degrees, career and workforce preparation, online courses, and community education classes. New high school graduates, laid-off workers, seasoned employees, future university students — all students count on WCC to support their academic and career goals. For more information, visit www.whatcom.edu.
Derek Toffer
Derek Toffer
