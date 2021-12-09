MEXC Global to list EverRise, supporting advanced on-chain bridging and security technologies
EverRise, a protocol introducing the buyback model and offering bridging and security solutions across blockchains will list on MEXC Global's launchpadSINGAPORE, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EverRise, a protocol introducing the buyback model and offering bridging and security solutions across blockchains through advanced decentralized applications, will be listed on MEXC Global launchpad later in December.
The RISE token is the foundation of the EverRise ecosystem, and is the original and first-ever token that introduced buybacks into decentralized finance. RISE is currently available on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Polygon networks. As a pioneer in introducing the buyback principle, EverRise’s contract collects a 4% buyback tax on every transaction and is securely stored inside the smart contract.
The EverRise buyback protocol is automatic based on the sell pressure and buy pressure of the RISE token. When RISE tokens are bought back on the open market, they are immediately distributed to stakers on their respective networks. This buyback and staking system supports long-term value growth of the EverRise ecosystem, with more than 42% of the total RISE supply staked for an average of 9 months across all three blockchains.
EverRise believes all investors should be able to participate easily in the DeFi space, while having assurances that they are investing in legitimate projects, and all legitimate projects should have the access to the widest possible markets, while being able to provide credible technological assurances that projects are secure. Apart from the RISE token, EverRise offers a Suite of Decentralized Applications (dApps) to provide security solutions for projects and investors in the DeFi space.
EverOwn, EverBridge, EverMigrate, EverWallet, EverSwap, EverLock and EverSale constitute EverRise dApps product matrix and will bring a new dimension in personal and project security. EverRise offers an efficient space where investors are able to safely participate in DeFi. At the same time, the platform empowers developers with the tools they need to secure their projects.
With the partnership between MEXC Global and EverRise, EverRise has the opportunity to instantly access more than 7 million users around the globe. The exchange will not only provide RISE token with added liquidity, but also be a strong power to build the ecosystem for EverRise.
As communities grow quickly, MEXC Global has partnered up with various projects to strengthen on-chain security and safety. Together with EverRise, the exchange will continuously explore the evolution of security, flexibility and innovation in future blockchain applications, and take user experience of more Web3 scenarios to the next level.
About MEXC Global
Established in April 2018, MEXC Global is a digital asset trading platform with over 7 million users, which offers users one-stop services including spot, margin, leveraged ETFs, derivatives trading and staking services.
The core members of the team come from international enterprises and financial companies and have experience in blockchain and financial industries.
