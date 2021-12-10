Submit Release
News Search

There were 637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,027 in the last 365 days.

Blackrobot Games releases Linia super on iOS and Android

Linia super

Linia is back with revamped visuals and more than 100 original puzzles

MILAN, ITALY, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackrobot Games, the Game Studio of Nexent S.r.l. released today Linia super, the second edition of the game downloaded by millions worldwide and originally released in 2016.

With Linia super the player will once again go hunting for color sequences, drawing a line to create the correct connection between the different shapes on the screen.
The new gameplay now also requires keeping an eye on the ruthless passing of time while collecting the "Liniacoins" that will help advance through the chapters of the game.

The main features of the new Linia version include:
• Original and non-linear gameplay
• A different graphic style for each chapter
• More than 100 unique and colorful levels
• "Go Smart" and "Go Super" modes to play without interruption

“Linia is back and does it in style with revamped visuals”, said Yari D’areglia, CEO of Nexent and the author of the original Linia, “Our expanded team has developed more than 100 levels packed with original and unpredictable puzzles”.

Linia super is available immediately for free download on the App Store and Google Play Store.

More Info: Press kit

About Blackrobot Games and Nexent:
Blackrobot Games is an Indie Game Studio developing mobile casual games featuring high visual impact and engaging user experience.
It is part of Nexent S.r.l., a company focused on Product Design, Game Development and Creative Coding, founded by three software entrepreneurs based in Milan, Italy.

Copyright © 2021 Nexent S.r.l.
http://nexent.io

Yari Dareglia
Nexent S.r.l.
info@blackrobotgames.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Blackrobot Games releases Linia super on iOS and Android

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.