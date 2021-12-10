Blackrobot Games releases Linia super on iOS and Android
Linia is back with revamped visuals and more than 100 original puzzlesMILAN, ITALY, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackrobot Games, the Game Studio of Nexent S.r.l. released today Linia super, the second edition of the game downloaded by millions worldwide and originally released in 2016.
With Linia super the player will once again go hunting for color sequences, drawing a line to create the correct connection between the different shapes on the screen.
The new gameplay now also requires keeping an eye on the ruthless passing of time while collecting the "Liniacoins" that will help advance through the chapters of the game.
The main features of the new Linia version include:
• Original and non-linear gameplay
• A different graphic style for each chapter
• More than 100 unique and colorful levels
• "Go Smart" and "Go Super" modes to play without interruption
“Linia is back and does it in style with revamped visuals”, said Yari D’areglia, CEO of Nexent and the author of the original Linia, “Our expanded team has developed more than 100 levels packed with original and unpredictable puzzles”.
Linia super is available immediately for free download on the App Store and Google Play Store.
More Info: Press kit
About Blackrobot Games and Nexent:
Blackrobot Games is an Indie Game Studio developing mobile casual games featuring high visual impact and engaging user experience.
It is part of Nexent S.r.l., a company focused on Product Design, Game Development and Creative Coding, founded by three software entrepreneurs based in Milan, Italy.
Copyright © 2021 Nexent S.r.l.
http://nexent.io
Yari Dareglia
Nexent S.r.l.
info@blackrobotgames.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other