ZIN Technologies joins leadership team establishing a science park in Low Earth Orbit: Starlab George Washington Park
CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZIN Technologies joins founding leadership team establishing a science park in Low Earth Orbit: The Starlab George Washington Carver Science Park
Nanoracks and Voyager Space select ZIN Technologies, along with The Universities Space Research Association, The Ohio State University, and the International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation to establish Starlab’s core science element in space
ZIN Technologies, a global leader in biological and physical science civil and commercial space science operations, has partnered with Nanoracks and Voyager Space to join the founding leadership team of the George Washington Carver (GWC) Science Park on the Starlab commercial space station. The founding leadership team also includes The Universities Space Research Association, The Ohio State University, and the International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation. The GWC Science Park, established by Nanoracks, is the world’s first-ever science park in space, operating today on the International Space Station (ISS), and soon on Starlab.
“We are honored and excited to join this exceptional and renowned team of global experts to build and operate the Starlab GWC Science Park and to enable a sustainable space research and the industrial economy,” said Michael Johanson, Senior Vice President of Business Development.
The GWC Science Park will leverage a successful terrestrial business model where scientists and industry members share findings, collaborate, and use new technologies to advance both scientific and commercial endeavours. These goals will be accomplished within the GWC Science Park’s four main operational components, which will include a biology lab, plant habitation lab, physical science and materials research lab, and an open workbench area.
Nanoracks, in collaboration with Voyager Space and Lockheed Martin, was recently awarded a $160M contract by NASA to design its Starlab commercial space station as part of the agency’s Commercial Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) Development program. The GWC Science Park will be the core science element of Starlab once it achieves initial operational capability in 2027.
Learn more about the GWC Science Park here.
About ZIN Technologies
Media Contact: Michael Johanson, johansonm@zin-tech.com
ZIN Technologies is an award-winning global leader in the design, development and operations of biological and physical science facilities and payloads on the International Space Station. We are an AS 9100 registered small business headquartered in Northeast Ohio established in 1957 and provide advanced engineering services, products and Low Earth Orbit operations for NASA, DoD, and private industry. ZIN provides engineering and scientific experts to manage and develop space flight systems from concept to realization and then operates these systems on orbit. ZIN has been providing on-orbit operations continuously since 2001 on the International Space Station for NASA and international partners. ZIN began developing space flight hardware for the space shuttle, MIR, the International Space Station and currently the lunar Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) in support of research application and the Artemis program, that has evolved into complex satellite systems and space vehicle and launch systems.
About Nanoracks
Media Contact: D’Mani Harrison-Porter, dharrison-porter@nanoracks.com
Nanoracks, a Voyager Space Company, is the world’s leading commercial space services provider. Nanoracks owns and operates private hardware on the International Space Station and has launched over 1,300 research experiments, deployed over 300 small satellites, and installed the Bishop Airlock. Today, Nanoracks leverages over a decade of experience to develop new commercial space systems in direct response to customer needs. These space systems include converting commercial launch vehicle upper stages into functional secondary platforms, building new habitable space stations, supplying payload and crew airlock systems and services infrastructure, and more. Follow @Nanoracks on Twitter to learn more.
About Voyager Space
Media Contact: Abby Dickes, abby.dickes@voyagerspace.com
Voyager Space is a global leader in space exploration. Voyager's long-term mission is to create a vertically integrated, publicly traded NewSpace company capable of delivering any space mission humans can conceive. The firm's first-in-industry model is uniquely tailored to support the growth needs of commercial space companies by replacing traditional private capital models with a longer-term approach that provides permanent capital. To learn more about Voyager Space, please visit: https://voyagerspace.com/ and follow @VoyagerSH on Twitter.
Michael Johanson
Nanoracks and Voyager Space select ZIN Technologies, along with The Universities Space Research Association, The Ohio State University, and the International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation to establish Starlab’s core science element in space
ZIN Technologies, a global leader in biological and physical science civil and commercial space science operations, has partnered with Nanoracks and Voyager Space to join the founding leadership team of the George Washington Carver (GWC) Science Park on the Starlab commercial space station. The founding leadership team also includes The Universities Space Research Association, The Ohio State University, and the International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation. The GWC Science Park, established by Nanoracks, is the world’s first-ever science park in space, operating today on the International Space Station (ISS), and soon on Starlab.
“We are honored and excited to join this exceptional and renowned team of global experts to build and operate the Starlab GWC Science Park and to enable a sustainable space research and the industrial economy,” said Michael Johanson, Senior Vice President of Business Development.
The GWC Science Park will leverage a successful terrestrial business model where scientists and industry members share findings, collaborate, and use new technologies to advance both scientific and commercial endeavours. These goals will be accomplished within the GWC Science Park’s four main operational components, which will include a biology lab, plant habitation lab, physical science and materials research lab, and an open workbench area.
Nanoracks, in collaboration with Voyager Space and Lockheed Martin, was recently awarded a $160M contract by NASA to design its Starlab commercial space station as part of the agency’s Commercial Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) Development program. The GWC Science Park will be the core science element of Starlab once it achieves initial operational capability in 2027.
Learn more about the GWC Science Park here.
About ZIN Technologies
Media Contact: Michael Johanson, johansonm@zin-tech.com
ZIN Technologies is an award-winning global leader in the design, development and operations of biological and physical science facilities and payloads on the International Space Station. We are an AS 9100 registered small business headquartered in Northeast Ohio established in 1957 and provide advanced engineering services, products and Low Earth Orbit operations for NASA, DoD, and private industry. ZIN provides engineering and scientific experts to manage and develop space flight systems from concept to realization and then operates these systems on orbit. ZIN has been providing on-orbit operations continuously since 2001 on the International Space Station for NASA and international partners. ZIN began developing space flight hardware for the space shuttle, MIR, the International Space Station and currently the lunar Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) in support of research application and the Artemis program, that has evolved into complex satellite systems and space vehicle and launch systems.
About Nanoracks
Media Contact: D’Mani Harrison-Porter, dharrison-porter@nanoracks.com
Nanoracks, a Voyager Space Company, is the world’s leading commercial space services provider. Nanoracks owns and operates private hardware on the International Space Station and has launched over 1,300 research experiments, deployed over 300 small satellites, and installed the Bishop Airlock. Today, Nanoracks leverages over a decade of experience to develop new commercial space systems in direct response to customer needs. These space systems include converting commercial launch vehicle upper stages into functional secondary platforms, building new habitable space stations, supplying payload and crew airlock systems and services infrastructure, and more. Follow @Nanoracks on Twitter to learn more.
About Voyager Space
Media Contact: Abby Dickes, abby.dickes@voyagerspace.com
Voyager Space is a global leader in space exploration. Voyager's long-term mission is to create a vertically integrated, publicly traded NewSpace company capable of delivering any space mission humans can conceive. The firm's first-in-industry model is uniquely tailored to support the growth needs of commercial space companies by replacing traditional private capital models with a longer-term approach that provides permanent capital. To learn more about Voyager Space, please visit: https://voyagerspace.com/ and follow @VoyagerSH on Twitter.
Michael Johanson
ZIN Technologies, Inc.
+1 440-625-2223
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn