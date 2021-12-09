Orolia’s Academic Partnership Program Signs Agreement with Mexican Space Agency to Support Education and Tech Research

Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions that improve the reliability

Dr. Salvador Landeros Ayala, General Director of the AEM, signs OAPP agreement with Robert Burke, Sr. Director of Business Development at Orolia.

OAPP Introductory Webinar for Colleges and Universities Scheduled Dec. 14

..., the collaboration will seek to inspire Mexican scientists, students and members of the Latin American scientific community, to join forces to contribute their knowledge to solve real problems...”
— Dr. Salvador Landeros Ayala
ROCHESTER, N.Y., UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mexican Space Agency (AEM), a decentralized body of the Ministry of Communications and Transport (SCT), and Orolia, the world leader in resilient, positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, have signed a Letter of Intent to support the development of applications and technologies that use GNSS geolocation systems as part of the Orolia Academic Partnership Program (OAPP). Under the terms of the partnership, OAPP will provide AEM and a select group of top Mexican universities with access to the Skydel Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Simulation Engine, the industry’s most advanced GNSS and PNT testing and simulation tool.

Dr. Salvador Landeros Ayala, General Director of the AEM, and Robert Burke, Sr. Director of Business Development at Orolia, believe the partnership will contribute to significant educational opportunities and act as a catalyst for the research and development of PNT devices and applications. Academic institutions will be able to integrate one of the most advanced tools available in the field into their educational curriculums and research programs.

The Skydel Simulation Engine can quickly benefit Mexico in many areas that use GPS/GNSS including military/defense, aerospace, transportation, freight tracking, municipalities and any industry that is migrating to position-aware devices or technologies Dr. Landeros said.

“With these and other actions, the collaboration will seek to inspire Mexican scientists, students and members of the Latin American scientific community, to join forces to contribute their knowledge to solve real problems directly in Mexico as well as globally,” Dr. Landeros added.

About Orolia Academic Partnership Program
The Orolia Academic Partnership Program (OAPP) is committed to building a community to help foster global PNT research and collaboration at top engineering schools and research institutions. Supporting its vision, Orolia created an online forum (learn.orolia.com) that allows users to interact with other users and Orolia experts, share information, ask questions and receive feedback. More than 40 schools located throughout North America, Europe, South/Central America and Asia-Pacific are currently enrolled in OAPP.

Webinar Scheduled
Orolia will host a webinar on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 11:00 a.m. EST to introduce OAPP and answer questions about the program and Skydel. To register, please visit: https://www.orolia.com/event/orolia-academic-partnership-program-launch/

About Orolia
Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (R-PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GNSS-denied environments. Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide and is widely recognized for its best-in-class customer service and innovation. www.orolia.com

Charles Jones
Orolia
+13059877418 ext.
charles.jones@orolia.com

You just read:

Orolia’s Academic Partnership Program Signs Agreement with Mexican Space Agency to Support Education and Tech Research

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Charles Jones
Orolia
+13059877418 ext. charles.jones@orolia.com
Company/Organization
Orolia
45 Becker Road
West Henrietta, New York, 14586
United States
+1 585-321-5800
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GNSS-denied environments. Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide and is renowned for its best-in-class customer service and innovation. www.orolia.com

Orolia Website

More From This Author
Orolia’s Academic Partnership Program Signs Agreement with Mexican Space Agency to Support Education and Tech Research
Orolia & Hoptroff Partner to Create State-Of-The-Art Traceable Timing Solutions to Protect Network-Based Infrastructure
Orolia Academic Partnership Program to Support Positioning, Navigation & Timing Research at Colleges and Universities
View All Stories From This Author