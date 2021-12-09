Orolia’s Academic Partnership Program Signs Agreement with Mexican Space Agency to Support Education and Tech Research
Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions that improve the reliability
OAPP Introductory Webinar for Colleges and Universities Scheduled Dec. 14
..., the collaboration will seek to inspire Mexican scientists, students and members of the Latin American scientific community, to join forces to contribute their knowledge to solve real problems...”ROCHESTER, N.Y., UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mexican Space Agency (AEM), a decentralized body of the Ministry of Communications and Transport (SCT), and Orolia, the world leader in resilient, positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, have signed a Letter of Intent to support the development of applications and technologies that use GNSS geolocation systems as part of the Orolia Academic Partnership Program (OAPP). Under the terms of the partnership, OAPP will provide AEM and a select group of top Mexican universities with access to the Skydel Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Simulation Engine, the industry’s most advanced GNSS and PNT testing and simulation tool.
— Dr. Salvador Landeros Ayala
Dr. Salvador Landeros Ayala, General Director of the AEM, and Robert Burke, Sr. Director of Business Development at Orolia, believe the partnership will contribute to significant educational opportunities and act as a catalyst for the research and development of PNT devices and applications. Academic institutions will be able to integrate one of the most advanced tools available in the field into their educational curriculums and research programs.
The Skydel Simulation Engine can quickly benefit Mexico in many areas that use GPS/GNSS including military/defense, aerospace, transportation, freight tracking, municipalities and any industry that is migrating to position-aware devices or technologies Dr. Landeros said.
“With these and other actions, the collaboration will seek to inspire Mexican scientists, students and members of the Latin American scientific community, to join forces to contribute their knowledge to solve real problems directly in Mexico as well as globally,” Dr. Landeros added.
About Orolia Academic Partnership Program
The Orolia Academic Partnership Program (OAPP) is committed to building a community to help foster global PNT research and collaboration at top engineering schools and research institutions. Supporting its vision, Orolia created an online forum (learn.orolia.com) that allows users to interact with other users and Orolia experts, share information, ask questions and receive feedback. More than 40 schools located throughout North America, Europe, South/Central America and Asia-Pacific are currently enrolled in OAPP.
Webinar Scheduled
Orolia will host a webinar on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 11:00 a.m. EST to introduce OAPP and answer questions about the program and Skydel. To register, please visit: https://www.orolia.com/event/orolia-academic-partnership-program-launch/
About Orolia
Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (R-PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GNSS-denied environments. Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide and is widely recognized for its best-in-class customer service and innovation. www.orolia.com
Charles Jones
Orolia
+13059877418 ext.
charles.jones@orolia.com