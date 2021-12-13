Open-E Data Storage Software Provider Releases Up29r1 for Open-E JovianDSS
Open-E has released its newest Open-E JovianDSS update, Up29r1 to make their data storage software even more versatile, and deal with hardware shortages issues.MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open-E, an international data storage vendor, has announced today that it has released a new update of their flagship product Open-E JovianDSS. The Up29r1 version expands the number of devices compatible with the data storage solution and looks to provide customers with more flexibility in their hardware setups.
As of Up29r1, the Intel Ethernet 800 Series 100GbE of network adapters, the ARC-1886 RAID adapters from Areca, and all of the ExpressSAS 12Gb SAS GT HBAs from ATTO are all now compatible with Open-E JovianDSS.
The Intel Ethernet 800 Series 100GbE of network adapters are a series of network adapters that have shown to have fast sequential reads, according to performance results from variants that were tested internally like the Intel Ethernet 810 100GbE network adapter. Open-E has actually fully certified this Intel Ethernet 810 100GbE variant and can recommend it for enterprises that are looking for extremely quick solutions to improve their sequential read performance.
The second of the adapter series to be made compatible, the ARC-1886 RAID adapters, have also been provided with a web GUI that allows them to complete any tasks assigned in just a few steps, providing a significant boost in terms of quality of life for their users.
The ExpressSAS 12GB SAS GT HBAs from ATTO compatible with Open-E JovianDSS’ Up29r1 version, all have 12Gb/s SAS speeds and x8 PCIe 4.0 interfaces, which allow them to provide the lowest latency possible in high availability, high-performance applications.
“At Open-E, we’ve always adapted to the circumstances and pride ourselves on having hardware-agnostic software that’s capable of functioning with a wide variety of hardware. This update furthers that ethos by allowing for even more hardware compatibility which, in turn, opens the door for a wider variety of customers to enjoy our award-winning product”. – said Krzysztof Franek, CEO of Open-E.
By providing customers with a higher level of flexibility and more hardware choices that are now compatible with its flagship product than ever before, Open-E is looking to make its software as accessible as possible, so that it can be enjoyed by anyone regardless of what hardware choices they’ve made in the past. In times where hardware isn’t readily available, solutions like Open-E JovianDSS can still provide customers with great value while minimizing expenses just by making more hardware compatible with their software.
Open-E JovianDSS is now available through the following link.
About Open-E, Inc.
Open-E, founded in 1998, is a well-established developer of IP-based storage management software. Its flagship product, Open-E JovianDSS is a robust, award-winning storage application that offers excellent compatibility with industry standards. It’s also the easiest to use and manage. Additionally, it is one of the most stable solutions on the market and an undisputed price performance leader. Thanks to its reputation, experience, and business reliability, Open-E has become the technology partner of choice for industry-leading IT companies. Open-E accounts for over 37,000 installations worldwide. It has received numerous industry awards and recognition. It also offers Open-E DSS V7. For further information about Open-E, its products, and partners, visit www.open-e.com.
