Free Ice Fishing Talk Coming January 5

CONTACT: Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-3211 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 December 9, 2021

Concord, NH – Mark your calendars and plan some new adventures for the upcoming ice-fishing season. New Hampshire Fish and Game is hosting a free ice-fishing seminar on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord. The talk begins at 7:00 p.m.

The featured presenter will be New Hampshire fishing guide Tim Moore of Tim Moore Outdoors. In his talk, Moore will explain the tools and techniques he uses to catch white perch, lake trout, and black crappie through the ice. You’ll get the latest insights on equipment, lures, and gear, where to find these fish, and strategies for angling success and increasing your catch. Both experienced ice anglers and those new to the sport will learn something new.

“Step up your ice-fishing action this winter by learning how to target these exciting fish,” said Moore. “From the where to the when and the how, this seminar will add something to the arsenal of anyone in attendance.”

A veteran ice angler, Moore is a full-time New Hampshire fishing guide, outdoor writer, and a state and world record holder. He has fished the waters of New Hampshire for more than 40 years. He conducts fishing seminars from Maine to Minnesota and guides hundreds of ice anglers each year from around the world in search of lake trout, white perch, and black crappie among other target species.

