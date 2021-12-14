Submit Release
Staley Capital Advisers Celebrates 25 Years in Business

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staley Capital Advisers, Inc., an independent investment advisory firm managing $2.5 billion in client assets, is celebrating 25 years in business.

Staley’s team of eight professional investment managers, seven of whom are also shareholders, take pride in their disciplined and research-intensive investment process.

The firm enjoys a rich history of managing multi-generational wealth for families and charitable organizations. Brian McInerney, Senior Managing Director-Private Accounts, commented, “Our business has been built entirely through personal contacts and referrals, and we believe our evolution from a startup to the firm’s current standing is an affirmation of our culture. Staff continuity and a complete absence of turnover have enabled us to build enduring client relationships. We tailor portfolios, and our clients appreciate their direct access to the investment team without the layers typical of larger organizations.”

Jim Roberge, Senior Managing Director-Investments, added, “We bring a depth and breadth of experience, and we are actively engaged in the markets, and challenging each other, every day. We take quite seriously our responsibility to deliver all-weather portfolios across market cycles, and our highly engaged team empowers us to be nimble and opportunistic. Importantly, we are an independent firm opting to eliminate product and commission conflicts, which enables us to act as an advocate for our clients in the financial marketplace.”

More information can be found on the firm’s new website at www.staleycap.com.

About Staley Capital:

John A. Staley, IV founded Staley Capital Advisers, Inc. in 1996, catering to high-net-worth individuals and institutions seeking tailored investment management services. Staley Capital is structured to align our interests with those of our clients through 1) compensation solely based on client account value and 2) declining to offer in-house proprietary products or accept payments from third parties, which allows us to be our clients’ unbiased advocate in the financial marketplace. Staley Capital has since grown to manage $2.5 billion in client assets on a discretionary basis. Staley Capital is registered as an investment advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; SEC registration is based on assets under management and does not imply a particular level of skill or training.

