Miniature Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Antennas Unveiled
ADARA, designed by Synzen, is a powerful and ultra-compact SMD antenna for Wi-Fi 6 and 6E applicationsTAIPEI, TAIWAN, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADARA1 & 2 – Small and Mighty Tri-band Wi-Fi 6 SMD Antennas
The magic trick of modern electronics is to keep making things smaller and even more powerful. Designed by Synzen Precision Technology, their latest SMD antennas, ADARA1 and 2, are marvels of miniaturization.
ADARA is a compact and complete solution for Wi-Fi 6 and 6E applications. It is suitable for devices requiring an integrated antenna solution and which demand high performance from an ultra-small form factor.
With a footprint of only 9.0*5.8 *1.1mm, ADARA is a corner mounted SMD antenna for simple integration. This tri-band antenna is also ideal for MIMO applications using multiples of ADARA antennas all on the same PCBA.
Synzen’s Technical Director, Chris Tomlin, said: "We wanted to design a complete solution for Wi-Fi applications that not only covers today’s latest 802.11ax for Wi-Fi 6E, but does it in a way that is viable for smaller devices to have the best performance as well as be suitable for new router MU-MIMO systems. The design-in process is simplified with our direct customer support."
Features:
High performance yet ultra-small form factor
For WLAN Applications 2.4-2.5GHz; 4.9-5.85GHz; 5.90 – 7.125GHz
Ideal for MIMO systems 2x2, 4x4, 8x8
Simple integration, plug and operate the device without designing onboard antenna
Small form factor of 9.0 x 5.8 x 1.1 (mm) including clearance area
SMD component supplied in tape and reel
Suitable for sealing with resin / potting compounds
Free samples - Free tuning - Free testing - Free support
About Synzen
Synzen is an antenna and module product design company based in Taipei, Taiwan. What makes us different? It’s all about support. We offer free technical support for the lifecycle of your product. We’ll advise you on optimal placement, optimize the tuning and offer free testing to characterize the performance. Whether you are looking for a custom design or additional support for an ongoing project, we can help at any stage. Our team of engineers have a versatile skillset to allow fast design times for multiple antenna systems and a deep RF knowledge for antenna design/integration.
For more information, sales inquiries, and contact details: www.synzen.com.tw
Jon Furnival
Synzen
+886 2 2659 8030
