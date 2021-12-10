Kohinoor World Towers (KWT): Upcoming Commercial Space in Pune
Kohinoor World Tower: Introducing 2000 Sq. ft. commercial project includes commercial office spaces, space for restaurant, big corporate offices,PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advancements in real estate in several areas of a city has multi-fold benefits. Some of these include a modernized city, added employment opportunities and improved residential projects. This allows the city to advance to metropolitan status, and become a wealth-centre in its geography. This is especially true of Pune, Maharashtra. Arguably bursting at the seams, with the booming real estate sector in Pune, the city is seeing several trade giants and MNCs scrambling to place their headquarters here.
Added to the automotive and tech sector, several commercial industries within clothing, jewellery, footwear and food and hospitality are looking towards Pune to open their next store in Pune.
Commercial spaces in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad (PCMC) are cropping up by the dozen. From multi-business complexes to brand centres, companies are realizing the lucrative nature of placing their offices in Pune and PCMC. However, all things considered, Kohinoor World Towers is a commercial project a cut above the rest. Built by Kohinoor Group, the business centre aims to bring the headquarters of commercial powerhouses, both Indian and international within one business house. A trusted name in the commercial and residential real estate industry, Kohinoor Group has a legacy of 38 years and counting.
Take a look at just some of the reasons why Kohinoor World Towers is the leading commercial space available in PCMC, Pune.
Features of KWT:
1. Extensive Area
Kohinoor World Towers has several key features that set it apart from other business hubs. The project is spread across nine acres of land, encompassing its business units, entertainment areas and parking space. The business units consist of five towers, with twelve floors each. The commercial spaces are magnificent, to say the least, with grand entrance lobbies, drop-off points and spacious areas for brands to place their offices.
2. Something for Everyone
A key identifier of Kohinoor World Towers is to help every kind of company reach new heights. This means there is a wide choice for all kinds of brands to own a flagship space here. Whether someone opening a showroom for their product or service, placing offices for their employees or looking for a sprawling headquarters, this is the place to be.
3. Well-rounded Facilities
Nowadays, business spaces at a global standard are incomplete without allied facilities to make the space a centre for leisure as well. At Kohinoor World Towers, there is a wide range of hospitality and entertainment avenues; making it a space beyond just business. It will have modern cafeterias, a common area and a cafe for a change of pace from work.
4. Kohinoor: A Name of Trust and Legacy
Gone are the days of a bewildering real estate purchase journey; Kohinoor Group has systemic processes that will leave you worry-free. With a curated maintenance team, we’re always one step ahead of all concerns.
When someone looking for commercial real estate in Pimpri Chinchwad, their choice is obvious. Kohinoor World Towers is a visionary project that will help the brand shine brighter than ever before.
Contact Us:
Opp Empire Estate,
Old Mumbai - Pune Highway,
Pimpri Colony, Pune,
Maharashtra 411018
About Us:
Kohinoor Group has proudly stood tall as a leader in Pune’s real estate development sector for over 30 years. When the group commenced operations in 1983 under the able leadership of its Chairman & Managing Director, Mr Krishnakumar Goyal, they started a cement trading business.
Construction and development began only in 1989 under the name of Kohinoor Constructions. Today the group has developed and delivered over 4 million sq. ft across Pune and has over 3 million sq. ft of spaces currently under development. It also has diversified interests in other verticals like Manufacturing, Logistics and Services.
