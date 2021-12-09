Meet Up and Make Merry at the 2022 Meat Conference

Dec 9, 2021

By: Farleigh Lichstein, Director, Education, FMI and Rick Stein, Vice President, Fresh Foods, FMI

Never has the road ahead of us looked less clear. Since last we gathered as the meat retail community, many facets of our lives have changed. We shopped differently, we ate differently and we worked differently. As a community, we came together to address these changes and conquer the challenges that resulted from them, such as supply chain woes, changing purchase influencers, and new channel voices.

The good news is that we have risen to the occasion to overcome these challenges. Meat retailers met adversity head-on with over $73.3 billion in sales year-to-date. The 2022 Power of Meat survey will highlight how the industry is adapting to advance progress and serve ever-evolving consumer demand. The 2022 Power of Meat will be released exclusively in-person on February 7 from 4:00-5:15 p.m. EST.

One thing we know for sure is that the road ahead of us is constantly changing. This means it is more important than ever to gather as a community to strategize for the future and learn from each other. The 2022 Annual Meat Conference at the Gaylord National Harbor will give you an opportunity to listen, learn and ask questions of leadership and your peers. By partaking in a wide range of educational sessions and strolling the aisle of the Annual Meat Conference exhibit floor, you will be able to network with critical industry stakeholders and discover how to leverage consumer retail trends in 2022.

The pent-up demand for in-person gathering will finally has an outlet this coming February as leaders of the meat industry assemble to sharpen their knowledge of industry best practices. I enjoyed the virtual event last year, but to be honest, I can’t wait to engage with my peers again as we chat in the hallways and coffee shops during the event. I learn more each time we get together from informal gatherings as I do from formal education sessions.