How the Women Automotive Network Game-Changed Diversity In 2021

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women Automotive Network is proud to announce that this year (2021) has been their most successful year to date, with three sold-out events. To celebrate, the innovative Network has decided to take a look back on their 2021 achievements, with a special emphasis on how they have contributed towards helping to improve automotive diversity.

“The world’s automotive leaders on stage”

Across their three sold-out 2021 events (Spring Meetup, Women Automotive Summit, and Winter Meetup), the Women Automotive Network is proud to have welcomed some of the world’s top automotive leaders this year; whilst providing them with a unique platform to promote their successes, challenges, and lessons learned. The list includes: Linda Jackson, Global CEO, PEUGEOT UK & Member of Top Executive Team, Stellantis; Eva Wiese, President & CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada; Dr. Astrid A Fontaine, Member of the Board of Management, Bentley Motors; Josephine Payne, Craiova Site Director and President Ford of Romania, Ford Motor Company, Andrea Fuder, EVP, Chief Purchasing Officer, Volvo Group, to name just a few.

They have also received the support of some industries leading brands, with the following just a few 2021 Partners: Ford Motor Company, Audi AG, Bridgestone, Capgemini, McKinsey & Company, Vodafone…

“Helping women rise through the ranks”

Throughout 2021, the Women Automotive Network facilitated a staggering 1898 one-to-one meetings, resulting in a number of new job placements, which led to the launch of their job feature. This job feature has become a significant part of the industry, and it’s helped women to “rise through the ranks.” One success story in particular is from their June 2021 Women Automotive Summit, which inspired TE Connectivity to launch their own Rotational Mentoring program, “to support the upcoming generation of future leaders,” which Oksana Graf and Petra Schröter from TE Connectivity spoke about in great detail at the Winter Meetup.

“Diversity makes business sense”

According to Kyra Whitten from Flex (Winter Meetup, speaker), “having a diverse workforce leads to better ideas and better financial results,” which “traditionalists are falling behind with” according to Hasmeet Kaur (Principal, Roland Berger). This is why the Network wants to be at the forefront of supporting women in the automotive industry and ensure it provides the much-needed platform for discussion and advancement. Next year, alongside their three virtual events (Spring Meetup: 7th March celebrating International Women’s Day; their Annual Summit 22-33 June focused on innovation and technology advances, as well as the Winter Meetup, 17th November); they will also be launching a dedicated website with job posting platform, a mentorship program and lots of new activities via the LinkedIn community (6,300+).

To get involved, visit: https://womenautomotivesummit.com

