Microporous Insulation Market Report 2021: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Microporous Insulation Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Microporous insulation is an inorganic composite material, which is manufactured from the blend of selective grade opacifier, ceramic and high-quality agglomerates of pyrogenic silica. It is extensively deployed in various verticals for sustaining energy by minimizing heat loss. The microporous insulation is less thick and non-combustible, which makes it suitable for passive fire protection applications and high-temperature environments.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Microporous Insulation Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of nuclear energy across the globe due to fueling electricity consumption, coupled with the rising consciousness amongst consumers regarding environmental represents one of the key factors driving the global microporous insulation market toward growth. Furthermore, the escalating utilization of microporous insulation in nuclear steam supply systems (NSSS) for controlling the heat of several components like pipe, valves, reactors, and the pump is contributing to the market growth. In addition to this, the increasing demand for microporous insulation for protecting airplanes data recorder boxes is propelling the market growth. Other factors, such as extensive research and development (R&D) activities and the introduction of upgraded product variants, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Microporous Insulation Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Elmelin Ltd., Etex Group, Isoleika S. Coop, Johns Manville Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.), Kingspan Group Plc, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, NICHIAS Corporation, Siltherm Group Holdings Limited, TECHNO-PHYSIK Engineering GmbH, Unicorn Insulations Limited and Unifrax LLC.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Material:

• Alumina Silica

• Calcium Magnesium Silicate

• Others

Breakup by Product:

• Rigid Boards and Panels

• Flexible Panels

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Industrial

• Energy and Power

• Oil and Gas

• Aerospace and Defense

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

