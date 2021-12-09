Globitel announces its participation in Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona
EINPresswire.com/ -- Globitel is delighted to announce its participation in Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from February 28th until March 3rd, 2022. Globitel will be present at booth 5D65 as the company looks forward to the return of the most influential event for the connectivity industry.
Globitel’s partners, customers, and new visitors will learn about Globitel Connect, which offers a virtual contact point to serve customers with ease and efficiency. The company will also demonstrate Workforce Optimization Solutions, Retail Quality Management and Speech Analytics technologies and how they empower agents with the information needed to serve customers efficiently and effectively in a flexible and easily integrated manner.
The company will also showcase its latest breakthroughs in Roaming for the telecom industry, which includes Roam Care; a state-of-the-art satisfaction-focused product that offers the required tools and dashboards to deliver all information necessary for handling high-profile roamers.
Globitel VP, Fadi Qutaishat, “This marks Globitel’s 25th anniversary and 13th year of participating in this event as a leading telecom and customer care solutions provider. MWC is where world-leading companies share the latest thought leadership about the progression and future of connectivity. Making it the best place for networking opportunities with mobile and tech industry influencers. This continuous chain of participation comes from the company’s never-ending drive to innovate, present, and lead the game when it comes to innovative technological solutions.”
About Globitel
Established in 1996, Globitel has maintained a commitment to technology innovation by providing advanced software solutions and high-quality products for customers in various industry verticals, including telecom service providers, financial service providers, contact centers, government agencies, educational institutions, and healthcare providers. Globitel has offices in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Iraq, and is set to expand to Pakistan and Egypt.
