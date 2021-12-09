Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort Launches New Family Jungle Bubble Lodge
Anantara Golden Triangle is giving the opportunity to revel in a bucket list experience, from the comfort of a brand-new two-bedroom Jungle Bubble Lodge.
Minor International (SET:MINT)BANGKOK, THAILAND, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2019, Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort in Northern Thailand introduced a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for travellers to spend the night observing majestic elephants in their natural habitat while staying in unique transparent Jungle Bubbles. Now the luxury resort is giving families and small groups of friends the inimitable opportunity to revel in this bucket list experience together, from the comfort of a brand-new two-bedroom Jungle Bubble Lodge.
Located in a lush jungle on the banks of the Ruak River, the new Jungle Bubble Lodge is perched on a raised wooden deck offering uninterrupted views of rescued elephants and stargazing at night. Accommodating up to four guests in 150 square metres of indoors and outdoors living space, the fully climate-controlled Jungle Bubble Lodge consists of two bedrooms under a transparent roof, each with a king bed and an enclosed nontransparent en-suite shower and vanity; and a living room under a transparent roof with comfortable lounge furnishings, a minibar, and tea and coffee making facilities. Intimate touches of bathrobes and slippers; crisp bed linen; regular and feather pillows; and exquisite bathroom amenities provide convenient functions with the comfort of home.
Outside an 80 square meters wooden deck offers ample space for quality family and elephant viewing times with separate al fresco lounging and dining areas and plunge pool.
Guests spending the night in the Jungle Bubble Lodge can participate in unique optional elephant experiences, including waking up in the early morning mist and joining the elephants on their morning walk through the jungle to the banks of the Ruak River, where the frolics and fun of a river bath demonstrate just how cheeky these graceful animals can be. Other options include inviting the resort’s elephant specialist to join the group on the deck for sunset cocktails prepared by a personal butler and learn about the plight and the future of elephants in Thailand and enjoying a tutored Yoga session on the deck early in the morning while the cast of gentle giants look on, followed by a wholesome breakfast to start the day revitalised.
Guests at Anantara Golden Triangle can purchase the Jungle Bubble Lodge experience as an optional activity and spend the night from dusk till dawn, returning to the hotel in the morning.
The well-appointed Jungle Bubble Lodge was custom designed by SkyBubbles (formerly Eye In The Sky) and is constructed with high tech polyester fabric using exclusive Precontraint Serge Ferrari technology to create an atmosphere in which guests can enjoy an immersive, close-to-nature experience.
Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort is world famous for its elephant camp that, along with the Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation (GTAEF), were set up in 2003 primarily to help street begging elephants and others that could not help themselves. More than 20 elephants live in the jungle environment of the resort along with their entire mahout (carer) families
Unfolding across 160 acres of Northern Thailand’s ancient jungle, Anantara Golden Triangle is perched on a hill overlooking the Mekong and Ruak rivers. The secluded location is exclusively positioned to take in majestic three country views over the confluence of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar, and grazing elephants in the most stunning of natural settings below. Here the Foundation has introduced appropriate experiences that are designed to allow the elephant caretakers to raise the funds they need to look after their elephants without forcing them into activities they might not enjoy.
Rates for the Jungle Bubble Lodge experience start from US$1,140 per night for up to four guests and include butler service; a delectable set menu dinner; a fully stocked mini bar; 24-hour in-room dining service; and tea and coffee making facilities.
For more information about Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort’s Jungle Bubble Lodge for families and small group of friends or to make a reservation, visit https://www.anantara.com/en/golden-triangle-chiang-rai/offers or contact Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort on email goldentriangle@anantara.com or telephone +66 53 784 084.
