Avani Reimagine Krabi with the Launching of Avani+ Koh Lanta Resort

Avani Hotels is pleased to add Avani+ Koh Lanta Resort in Krabi into the brand's collection that offers back to nature and island escape experience.
Minor International (SET:MINT)BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the successful launch of Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi Resort, Avani Hotels is pleased to add Avani+ Koh Lanta Resort (www.avanihotels.com/koh-lanta-krabi) in Krabi into the brand's collection that offers back to nature and island escape experience. Avani+ Koh Lanta Resort debuts 92 spacious guest rooms, suites and private pool villas decked in Melayu motives and nestled in the pristine peninsula overlooking the Andaman Sea's breath-taking sunset scene.
The resort redesign is led by a Thai-based PIA design studio that draws inspiration from the heritage of Sriraya or the Lanta Old Town—incorporating the Thai roots as the base of the resort's concept and blending the history of Moken or Sea Gypsy, Muslim and Chinese origin. All signifies a harmonious community once at the head of a trading port that connects Krabi to Penang and Singapore.
The renewed 92 guest rooms and private pool villas incorporate the hand-drawn wallpaper of Melayu motifs that derives from the traditional pattern in the Malaysian woodcarving introduced to the Thai people from the trading days and classic chinoiserie floor tiles.
The all-new Avani Room offers travellers three categories of a pool view, pool access or sea view that has been wholly entirely redesigned with an Avani in-room pantry that provides holiday treats. The private pool villas present the ultimate sanctuary that overlooks the glorious sunset over the Andaman Sea that offers guests a blend of reimagined Thai style living spaces with modern amenities.
The crème de la crème of the resort is The Grand Ocean Residence perched atop the private peninsula, featuring a private garden area that is perfect for intimate wedding celebrations an exclusive villa host. A living room, dining and kitchen facilities are also available to complete an ideal group vacation.
Avani+ Koh Lanta will introduce a reimagined three new dining and drinking spots to satisfy the curious palates. Pantry by Avani is a great place to start the day with freshly brewed coffee and pastries, with chill café style indoor settings that open up into an outdoor garden. The main poolside restaurant – The Cliff, provides a range of fresh catch of the day, sourced from the local fishing villages in line with the resort's commitment to sustainable dining prepared with the best herbs and ingredients sourced from the island's organic market. Sitting along with the rocky beach, the Reggae Bar is Koh Lanta's most famous sunset, cocktails and entertainment spot. The bar showcases unparalleled views of the Andaman Ocean, featuring a glamorous sunset vibe and a romantic after-dark ambience with upbeat tunes.
The unspoiled nature of Koh Lanta is a gem for wellness and fit-nature traveller, starting with the renewed AvaniFit Gym concept that offers the latest in exercise equipment and a boot-camp program to kick the cardio into high gear. After a day of workout on the beach or from island-hops, guests can opt for a refresh with AvaniSpa that offers uncomplicated treatment that hits the right spot.
The Lanta island is just 70 km south of Krabi International Airport and accessible via a 15-minute ferry crossing. Koh Lanta doesn't have a shortage of play days with nature ranging from getting sun-kissed on the beautiful beaches around the island to hopping from the 50 islands from the doorstep of Koh Lanta archipelago or enjoying a slow boat ride in the Tung Yee Peng Mangrove forest. A dive in the crystal water in Koh Haa is recommended for the more adventurous traveller, followed by a sunset cruise with a bottle of bubbly.
Avani Hotels & Resorts currently operates over 30 properties in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The brand has a strong pipeline of new properties in exciting destinations such as Vietnam and the Maldives, including the upcoming launch of another Avani+ in Khao Lak, Thailand.
