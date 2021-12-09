Cyber Infrastructure Ranked as TOP 100 WEB DESIGN COMPANIES 2021 by The manifest

CIS themanifest

The new list of TOP 100 WEB DESIGN COMPANIES by The Manifest is here and we are proud to announce that we are leading the position with #1 rank in the list.

Whew! Yes, we did it. By focusing on delivering result-oriented web development solutions to businesses of various types and sizes, we have achieved the highest success in almost every industry. This achievement will always stay with us and remind us to always work with 100% potential and dedication.

An illustrative list of TOP 100 WEB DESIGN COMPANIES The Manifest

1 CISIN

2 Lounge Lizard

3 Báchoo

4 500 DESIGNS

5 Zgraya

As we get to hear the thoughts of one of the authorities at CIS, he writes, “We are happy with the achievement and it is not just something to celebrate, but an achievement that should be appreciated by each member of the CIS family. I have been associated with the company for about 18 years now and it feels that our efforts to grow as a recognized service provider and an esteemed organization are finally paying off with some great achievements like this. As I see our company’s name in the second position among some of the most famed web design and web application development companies in the US, it doesn’t just make me proud, but motivates us to work hard and set benchmarks in the field of software development.”



About Cyber Infrastructure Inc

CIS, or Cyber Infrastructure, is a leading IT service provider that has been delivering end-to-end IT solutions to businesses and agencies across 100+nations. The company has been in business for more than 16 years and has offices in the U.S., U.K., India, South Africa, and Singapore. CIS aims to be a one-stop digital solutions provider across the globe. The company is backed by a team of 500+ IT professionals who have expertise in varied IT services, such as Big Data, enterprise mobility, AI, IoT, and custom software development, Web development services, CMS and SaaS development.

