FWC charges 4 with deer and alligator poaching in Dixie County

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has arrested and charged four individuals with multiple illegal deer and alligator poaching-related charges including possession of deer in closed season, taking of deer by illegal method and illegal take/possession of American alligator.

In July of 2021, FWC officers received information about illegal deer poaching through videos and pictures posted on social media. Through warrants for the suspects’ social media accounts, officers discovered photos and videos of several more illegally harvested deer and alligators from November 2020 through September 2021. The evidence obtained by FWC officers was used to determine the dates and locations of the illegal activities. Arrest warrants were issued for the suspects, and they were subsequently booked into the Dixie County Jail. This case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office for the Third Judicial Circuit.

“The scope of the illegal activity is shocking and shows complete disregard for our shared natural resources,” said Maj. Scott Lee, commander of the FWC’s North Central Region. “I appreciate the dedication of our officers for their diligence with this case in bringing these individuals to justice.”

To report fish and wildlife violations, contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

The suspects and their charges are as follows:

Jerrell Austin Clyatt Everett (DOB:08/07/2001) of Old Town, Florida: Five counts possession of deer in closed season 379.404(1). Six counts possession of antlerless deer 379.404(3). Three counts of taking/possession of alligator 379.409(1). One count of taking deer by illegal method 68A-12.002(3)(b)2.

Kasen David Brown (DOB: 09/26/2002) of Cross City, Florida: Four counts of possession of deer in closed season 379.404(1). Two counts of taking/possession of alligator 379.409(1).

Kayla Mckenzie Kline (DOB: 07/07/2003) of Old Town, Florida: Three counts possession of deer in closed season 379.404(1).

Keaton Aaron Brown (DOB: 07/22/2002) of Old Town, Florida: Three counts possession of deer in closed season 379.404(1). Two counts possession of antlerless deer 379.404(3). One count of shooting deer from roadway/right of way 68A-4.008. One count take deer by illegal method 68A-12.002(3)(b)2. One count taking deer after hours 68A-12.002(2). Two counts discharging firearm from roadway/right of way 790.15(1). One count of discharging firearm from vehicle within 1,000 feet of another person 790.15(2).