Anantara New York Palace Showcases Old-World Glamour & Contemporary Luxury in the Heart of Budapest
We are excited to welcome Anantara New York Palace Budapest Hotel to the brand’s growing European portfolio.
Minor International (SET:MINT)BANGKOK, THAILAND, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas announces the addition of Anantara New York Palace Budapest Hotel to its portfolio, a debut in Hungary and a continuation of the brand’s European expansion. Situated in the heart of Budapest, one of the most unique and fascinating capital cities of Europe, the opulent property is an architectural ode to the Belle Époque era, exuding old-world glamour blended with contemporary luxury.
Since its construction in 1894, the palatial building has acted as a gathering place for Hungarian intellectuals and is located on the sophisticated Erzsébet Krt boulevard on the Pest side of the Danube River. Designed by the mastermind Hungarian architect, Alajos Hauszmann, the design features Italian Renaissance, Baroque, Gothic and Art Nouveau influences.
Located just a 20-minute drive from Budapest International Airport, Anantara New York Palace is comprised of 185 guest rooms and suites, accented by centuries old art and antiques. The two Presidential Suites each boast 135 sqm of space bedecked with handmade Murano glass chandeliers, custom designed furniture, luxurious marble bathrooms and signature Italian design features.
Currently undergoing its transition to the Anantara brand, Anantara New York Palace will introduce a full suite of Anantara hallmarks during the first half of 2022. The soft renovation will be completed in Spring 2022 will reveal a glamorous new lobby, stylish rooms and the addition of the White Salon, a glitzy all-day dining restaurant serving quintessential Hungarian cuisine.
The hotel offers four distinct dining options. The New York Café, led by Chef Andras Wolf, is the beating heart of the property, serving sumptuous fine dining accompanied by resident classical musicians beneath frescoed ceilings, Venetian chandeliers and gilded balustrades. The Poet Bar is an intimate setting for after dinner drinks, whilst the Deep Water Room serves signature Anantara breakfasts and all-day dining. Bathed in natural light from a vast glass ceiling, the Atrium is a vibrant hub for socialising, offering exceptional cocktails and light refreshments.
Upon its completion later in 2022, a new Anantara Spa will offer guests an escape from the city to unwind in four treatment rooms, relaxation facilities include a sauna, steam room and 15-metre heated relaxation pool. Treatments will touch on the healing philosophies of Anantara’s Thai roots with elements inspired by the thermal bath heritage of Budapest.
Anantara gurus lead excursions to discover the soul of the city and the surrounding countryside. Ride in a vintage VW Samba campervan to find the most Instagrammable spots in Budapest or cruise the Danube on a romantic boat trip. Indigenous experiences centre on Hungarian folklore, immersing guests in the city’s centuries old Matyó heritage, meeting local artisans and venturing into Agárdi to produce their own Palinka, a traditional Hungarian fruit brandy.
From weddings, to proposals, anniversaries and special occasions, the hotel delivers a perfect balance of bustling business hub and luxurious city discovery. Extensive meetings and events facilities cater to every kind of social and corporate function, boasting an elegant ballroom for up to 550 guests, to small, chic venues filled with natural light, adorned with baroque details and sleek conference centres designed by Iosa Ghini.
Anantara New York Palace Budapest Hotel joins the existing European Anantara portfolio – Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort, Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Marbella, and Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome.
Anantara New York Palace Budapest Hotel nightly rates start at €200 in a Deluxe Double room for two persons sharing on a B&B basis.
