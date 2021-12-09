Roll Cannabis Group Launches M Club Café Franchise and Announces Planned Dividend
Adding a wholly owned subsidiary with operations in 16 US Locations, and the first available Canna-CBD Business Model Available for FranchisingSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roll Cannabis Group (RCG Inc) ("Roll Cannabis" or the "Company") today announced the launching of its M Club Café franchise business model. The debut is part of a comprehensive strategy to support M Club Café in expanding and commercializing its American Hemp themed CBD infused drink concept. RCG recently announced an agreement with FXO Legend Grown to partner in rolling out an M Club Café pilot featuring an M Club Café in pop-up venues near a series of recreational and medicinal marijuana dispensaries in California. The opening also supports RCG's strategy to concentrate its resources on the launch of a cannabis sector e-commerce site leveraging the company's "M Club" brand. A pre-launch site demonstrating the e-commerce engine capabilities featuring products by RCG affiliate M Club Dispensaries is expected January 2022. The pre-launch site is intended to include the capability to accept cryptocurrency payments.
"We have spent considerable resources on our branding, store design, and patented equipment aimed at modernizing the CBD Infused drinking experience while increasing oversight, customer experiences, and operational efficiency,” said Annalise Marie Silva-Resnick, CEO of Roll Cannabis Group. “We are now in the mid stages of developing several of these "M Club Café" branded stores in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, and Las Vegas ,” continued Ms. Resnick. Resnick has had over a decade of experience in the retail business space (including ten years in franchising and five years in the cannabis industry).
The news announced today has been affected through the execution of a securities exchange agreement between RCG and M Club Café .Neither RCG nor M Club Café are executing a reverse split in conjunction with this transaction. RCG and M Club Café management plan to present further details on the transaction announced today in conjunction with the associated e-commerce and restaurant business plans in an online presentation one week from today, on Wednesday, December 15th, 2021.
M Club Café, a new subsidiary of Roll Cannabis Group, is a destination beverage company where consumers can interface with trained staff to learn about the specific benefits of cannabis and select healthy and refreshing CBD infused beverages. The M Club Café subsidiary is expected to enjoy a rapid rate of growth accelerated by RCG's current drink distribution business and the previously announced pending acquisition of an existing CBD café operation. The M Club Café will initially include custom blended hemp infused coffee, cold pressed juices and smoothies in addition to carrying raw hemp seeds, CBD, Delta-8 and other CBD hemp infused foods. As state, local and federal law permits, THC infused beverages and foods will be added to the menu.
The founders of the target acquisition come from a collection of nutritional experts, fitness consultants, and other fitness industry professionals that developed a nutritionally superior, sophisticated line of niche beverages. International Coffee Design Group (ICDG)has been working with the target acquisition over the last year to develop the cannabis destination beverage café concept.
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease
