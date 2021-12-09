5G Modem Market Scenario 2021: Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Drivers, and Forecast 2027

5G Modem Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5G modems are designed to provide higher multi-Gbps data peak rates, ultra-low latency, better reliability, vast network power, improved availability, and a more consistent user experience. 5G modem is an RF or chip system that is deployed as part of the network infrastructure to enable 5G devices to easily connect to networks. High-quality video and audio content have also seen a surge. Mobile devices have taken over as the preferred medium of online media consumption including live video streaming, file sharing, audio streaming, and business applications running, among others. This would be a primary factor influencing 5G adoption for high network speeds and availability, as well as reduced latency.

Download Report Sample with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9213

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Increase inadoption of portable devices and rise in use of mobile data services drives the growth of 5G modem market over the coming years. This is majorly due to the growth in number of consumers globally. Also, growth in mobile data traffic due to smart device penetration among industry verticals is also expected to boost demand for 5G modem globally. On the other hand, broadband service providers have constantly emphasized over the development of the next-generation radiofrequency systems which offers about 25 per cent decrease in power consumption, weight and size with efficient operations in a 5G infrastructure. Strict regulations for 5G infrastructure development is therefore expected create lucrative opportunity in the global 5G modem market.

Companies covered: Major players analyzed are Qualcomm (US), Intel (US), Nokia (Finland), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Xilinx (US), IBM (US), Qorvo (US), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Integrated Device Technology (US Anokiwave (US), Ericsson (Sweden)

Regions covered: North America (Canada, Mexico, and U.S.), Europe (France, Germany, UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Africa, Latin America, and Middle East)

Segments covered: Download Speed, Mode, Application, and Region

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

• Global 5G modems market has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. New projects throughout the world have stalled, which, in turn, have led to decline in demand for analog semiconductors.

• Global factories have struggled to integrate new 5G modems as workers have stayed in their homes, which disrupted the global supply chains.

• The impact of COVID-19 on this market is temporary as just the production and supply chain is stalled. Once the situation improves, production, supply chains, and demand for 5G modems are gradually going to increase.

• This COVID-19 lockdown would help companies think about more advanced 5G modems to enhance efficiency.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the 5G Modems Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9213?reqfor=covid

The global5G modems market trends are as follows:

Asia-Pacific to account for significant share of the global 5G modem market

Asia-Pacific is expected to account for a significant market share for the global 5G modem market in the coming years due to increasing IoT/m2m connections, coupled with wide-ranging network coverage. In addition, the region resides a large population, which would require more number of connections in comparison to other regions, therefore, implying potential growth of the 5G modem market in the region. Increased focus on development of new and advanced components of 5G chipsets is likely to boost the growth of the region's 5G modem market.

Rise in requirement for mobile data services

Continuous cellular network development has enabled users to experience fast data transfer rates with a low latency. Mobile data services demand is driven primarily by the increasing use of services and applications in both consumer electronic devices and business-to-business (B2B) communication systems that currently use / test data-intensive applications such as virtual and augmented reality, and 3D and ultra-HD video content. More bandwidth is needed to support the increasing data traffic. 5G is projected to have 1,000 times more bandwidth than its predecessor versions of 4G and 3G mobile broadband. Therefore, the increasing mobile data traffic would force internet providers to provide more bandwidth to customers; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of 5G mobile broadband technology in the future.

5G modems allow 5G data transfer on smartphones, mobile hotspots, IoT devices and, increasingly, mobile-networked notebook PCs. 5G mobile devices should combine common sub-6GHz bands with modern MIMO antenna systems and high-frequency millimeter-wave (mmWave) beam steering bands.The 5G modem market is moderately fragmented, as in the current market scenario all companies involved in the production of 5G modem are highly competitive and mostly market incumbents. They all have equally high R&D capabilities and all have competitive strategies that are equally effective. Such competition indicates a high likelihood of an increase in competitive rivalry over the forecast period, even before the product is commercialized.

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global 5G modems industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global5G modems market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global 5G modems market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global5G modems market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Make Purchase Inquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9213

Questions answered in the5G modems market research report:

• Which are the leading market players active in the 5G modems market?

• What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

• What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the 5G modems market?

• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?