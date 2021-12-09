Distinguished Trial Attorney Bill Slusser Joins Cabello Hall Zinda
Will Lead IP and Patent Trial Strategy
Bill is well respected by both the legal community and the judiciary and has a notable track record for his trial work among the client community.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cabello Hall Zinda PLLC, a Houston-based intellectual property and commercial litigation boutique law firm, announced today the addition of Bill Slusser, a highly respected and experienced trial attorney. With expertise in complex litigation and intellectual property (IP) litigation, Slusser rounds out a team of distinguished attorneys.
— David Cabello
“Adding a senior trial attorney with a stellar reputation like Bill’s will be a catalyst for growing our firm,” founder and managing partner David Cabello said. “Bill is well respected by both the legal community and the judiciary and has a notable track record for his trial work among the client community. More importantly, Bill shares our desire to keep client costs down without compromising clients’ businesses and their legal objectives.”
Slusser began his trial career at Baker Botts where he tried many significant cases and served in various roles, including head of the trial department and member of the executive committee. He then formed an IP trial boutique firm that tried more significant jury cases. His firm was absorbed by Norton Rose Fulbright where he handled cases in the IP department until joining Cabello Hall Zinda.
“I have taken many jury verdicts and what I bring to the Cabello Hall Zinda team is an experienced focus on how every aspect of case development will play out in a courtroom in front of a jury,” Slusser said. “The best professional compliment I ever received was from a fellow member of the Baker Botts executive committee who told me my greatest skill as a trial lawyer was that I could talk to a welder. I am proud of that.”
Slusser has extensive jury trial experience in patent infringement and related technical suits, as well as in antitrust, general business and product liability lawsuits. He has represented a wide range of clients, from the world’s largest oil and gas corporation to major oil and gas equipment and services companies to individual patent owners. He has received many distinctions and prestigious memberships for his trial accomplishments.
About Cabello Hall Zinda PLLC
Founded in 2019, Cabello Hall Zinda is a results-oriented intellectual property and commercial litigation boutique that delivers big law firm experience at attractive small-firm rates. The firm aggressively prepares each case for trail, and efficiently manages cases for clients, from start to finish. Clients trust the firm because it delivers on its promise of efficient, top-quality representation without incurring needless legal expenses.
