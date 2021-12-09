The Pose Haus Selfie Museum Opened in Arlington, Texas
EINPresswire.com/ -- Arlington, Texas has always been a top destination for fun and enjoyment, with sites like Six Flags Over Texas, Hurricane Harbor, home of the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers. The Pose Haus Selfie Museum is added to the Top Things to do in Arlington, Texas.
The Pose Haus is a mixture of a museum and photography studio with over 15 backgrounds and sets. It is the perfect location to take photos for your social media pages, or to add to your professional portfolio. Some of the themes available include a Music Room, Money Room, a Jail Cell, Flower Wall, Bathtub, and more. The unique thing about The Pose Haus is the Adult only Area that includes “The Trap Experience”, a Trap Kitchen, and “The Pynk Exotic Dance Room”. Don’t worry, the adult only area is behind closed doors. The sets at The Pose Haus were created and designed by several local artists, photographers, and creatives.
Upon arrival, you check in, hook up your phone to the light, and begin your Pose Haus Experience. You will have one hour to make your rounds and create beautiful selfies. They will have staff members available to assist you with questions and give Pose ideas. Those who purchase tickets for the Trap Experience will have an additional 30 minutes in that area.
The Pose Haus Selfie Museum will be used by Selfie Enthusiast, Models, Fashion Designers, Professional Photographers, Videographers, and film producers. It is a great place for visitors to check out in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, for a family outing, girls night out, or a date night. Don’t worry, if you are by yourself, all you need is your phone.
If you are a Photographer The Pose Haus offers a Pose Pass which includes unlimited visits with your client, and complimentary private sessions. If you are looking for somewhere to host your next event, The Event Planners at The Pose Haus are ready to assist you with the process.
General admission tickets are currently on sale at www.theposehaus.com.
Samone Sostand
The Pose Haus Selfie Museum - Arlington, Texas