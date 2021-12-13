StartupSystems.Net: As Work-At-Home Mandates Return, People Scramble To Find Work-From-Home Opportunities.
Work-From-Home Is Back and Online Business Is Trending.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Work-From-Home requirements return in some parts of the world, there has been a surge of online business searches. Workers are showing more interest in online entrepreneurship. Online business searches are up. In some cases, over 900%. What are people searching you might ask? There have been a number of notable searches, most include "how to start a" or "how to start my own" followed by various businesses that can be started online. Businesses such as, Skin Care Lines, Nutrition Supplement Brands, Weight-Loss Supplement Brands and more. In a world of vaccine passports and weekly covid tests, starting an online business might not seem like a bad idea.
Looking to fund an online business? Here are some of the costs associated with starting an online business, as they can get quite expensive. Inventory costs can really add up. When buying inventory, many suppliers will have "minimum order quantities." This means there is a large quantity of each item that must be purchased in order to stock that inventory. In some industries this can cost upwards of $10,000 per item. There are other costs associated with starting an online business such as domain names, website design, on-going hosting and support, payment providers, shipping providers, annual SSL certificates, trust marks, and photography costs. In the end, this can be a very expensive endeavor all together.
Then why are people looking to start their own online brands if it is so expensive? The answer can have a lot to do with "Instant Store Technology." With 4.4 million new businesses started in 2020 according to the Census Bureau. The race was on to create an instant way to conduct business online. There are lots of online business models from Shopify Stores to Amazon Fulfillment businesses. However, none of these business models allow entrepreneurs to sell their "own" products. Many entrepreneurs such as Instagram Influencers are looking to sell high quality products that carry their own name and logo. A tech company called StartupSystems.Net has just made it possible. This takes power out of the hands of big companies and puts it in the hands of the entrepreneurs looking to compete with big name brands. For example, Instagram Influencers have been exploited by big brands using their followings to drive sales and not paying "reasonable" commissions after making huge profits. Instagram Influencers now have a way to fight back! With "Instant Store Technology" making it's debut in Q4 2021, the tech industry is ready for the flood of new businesses as work from home mandates begin to drive new businesses to pop-up around the US.
So, what is Instant Store Technology? How does it work? Instant Store Technology is essentially a business in a box. StartupSystems.Net helps entrepreneurs and influencers put their own logo on high end products to sell (white label). They also build a fully optimized website that has products, labels, and product descriptions. The website is ready to take credit and debit card payments in minutes. When a store owner receives an order, the order is sent to one of the Startup Systems fulfillment centers where the order is packaged and shipped to the Store Owner’s customer. This is a complete business with; a website, merchant services, products with personalized labels, and a fulfillment center that handles all the logistics.
StartupSystems.Net Offers a fully automated business, the only thing that Store Owners need to do is promote their brand! With less business logistics to worry about, Store Owners can spend more time growing their brand. Technology is constantly being used to make our lives better StartupSystems.Net uses technology to make your business better. With work-from-home in high demand, this is a legitimate option. StartupSystems.Net is on the cutting-edge of technology. Visit www.startupsystems.net to view their business opportunities.
