upon. Whatever they lacked as a family became driving points to help their immediate community.

“I believe in God’s blessing, His love, and caring for and helping others are our hope for survival and prosperity. I chose my financial planning and advisory career based on that belief.”” — LeCount R. Davis,

PITTSBURG, CALIFORNIA, US, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lecount Davis’ One Step Back – Two Steps Forward: The Dance of My Ultimate Plan is part memoir, part financial planning manifesto, and ultimately a written record of the unheard, unseen faces and voices whose contributions impacted significantly on society especially the African American community. The tripartite structure motif implied by the title of the book is ubiquitous not just in its contents but also in the life of the author — a life dictated by God’s Works, Will, and Word.

The opening chapters of the book recount the author’s humble beginnings. He describes the community he grew up in: a financially destitute but spiritually enriched ghetto in Washington DC. His father was a day laborer who endeavored in odd jobs and his mother a homemaker and an occasional domestic when called upon. Whatever they lacked as a family became driving points to help their immediate community. Davis writes, “My mother often cooked meals for the sick and shut-in, and my father did minor repairs to neighborhood houses and furnitures, requesting no compensation. The children shoveled snow and took out the trash when a neighbor could not do

those chores. Many of our neighbors also did good deeds on a daily basis. That’s how our village made it in those days.” It’s this gesture of retrospection, the counting of one’s blessing, and finding the invisible hand of God, is what Davis means by stepping back. The holistic view of stepping back gave Davis his ultimate plan to traverse the future: taking a step forward, not alone but together with his community towards God’s faithful promise. The author writes, “I believe in God’s blessing, His love, and caring for and helping others are our hope for survival and prosperity. I chose my financial planning and advisory career based on that belief.”

Lecount Davis is a pioneer and a trailblazer; he is the first African American Certified Financial

Planner in the United States. With his influence stretching from domestic to international, he is the

go-to person for financial planning.

Purchase your copy of this enlightening book at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online

bookstores.

One Step Back – Two Steps Forward: The Dance of My Ultimate Plan

Written by: LeCount R. Davis, CFP

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Kindle |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both

experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for

full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and

publishing professionals are committed to achieve industry standards for their client’s work to be

published, marketed, and sold.