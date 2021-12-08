Digisonic Co., Ltd. Wins CES Innovation Awards For Immersive EX-3D Solution
In winning the CES Innovation Award, Digisonic proves its technology in the global market and expects to accelerate business partnerships with global companies.
This immersive audio technology will open a new horizon in the sound industry by growing into a sound healthcare platform that applies an AI-based personal hearing optimization algorithm”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digisonic Co., Ltd. (CEO Jiheon Kim), a Spatial Audio Tech startup, announced that it won the Innovation Award in two categories, Software & Mobile Apps and Headphones & Personal Audio, for its immersive EX-3D solution at CES 2022.
Spatial sound is a technology that surrounds the listener with three-dimensional sound from all directions by three-dimensionally converting the front and rear, as well as the upper and lower sounds of the listener, and provides more immersive sound through earphones/headphones. In particular, the sound itself in 3D space is a vivid experience as if you are in the field, and it is also mentioned as a core technology in the surreal metaverse era.
Digisonic's 'EX-3D Spatializer' technology, which is developed based on Digisonic’s own new Head-related transfer function (HRTF), not only clearly implements the downward direction, which is the most difficult to implement in the conventional 3D audio sounds, but also excels other comparable 3D audio solutions in spatial distance and clarity.
The next-generation immersive audio technology industry is an industry scale of over 20 billion dollars, and it is spreading widely, including games, OTT industries, 5G-based XR (VR/AR) industry, autonomous vehicle industry, and digital healthcare industry. However, domestic next-generation sound technology is 99% dependent on technologies from the US, Germany, and Japan, paying billions of dollars in technology licenses. Digisonic was founded in 2015 by Founder Jiheon Kim to meet the practical demands of this market. Over the past few years, K-pop composer and producer 'Hyungseok Kim' and 'Tony Maserati', a record engineer for Beyonce and a 12-time Grammy Award-winning global record engineer, joined the company board and have been helping the company's business in many ways, and a former Walt Disney Studios chairman 'Dick Cook', a media industry guru, also joined together to open a new horizon for the global next-generation audio technology and lay the foundation for growth as a unicorn company.
Digisonic is working with a global top Internet company and a number of metaverse game companies to integrate its EX-3D Spatializer into their various services. Also, last year, in recognition of its contribution to the development and commercialization of ultra-realistic audio solutions, the company received a commendation from the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Korea.
With winning the CES Innovation Award, Digisonic again proves its technology in the global market, and expects to accelerate business partnerships with global companies.
CEO Kim Ji-heon said, “Virtual immersive media platforms are growing due to COVID-19. The immersive audio technology goes beyond being recognized in Korea and must be recognized in the US and global markets. Furthermore, it will open a new horizon in the sound industry by growing into a sound healthcare platform that applies an AI-based personal hearing optimization algorithm.”
