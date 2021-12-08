Submit Release
Iran Protests Releases Initial Analysis of Bloody November Protests

Iran Protests, a Farashgard Foundation project, released their initial findings of the November 2019 Protests

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over this past year, Iran Protests, a Farashgard Foundation project, has diligently worked to accurately document the Iranian citizens that were murdered by the Islamic Republic in November 2019 during the peaceful protests. In addition to documenting the individuals, we seek to tell their stories to honor their memories and to hold the Islamic Republic accountable for their crimes against humanity.

Thus far, we have identified at least 850 Iranian citizens that were murdered by the Islamic Republic in November 2019. "This figure is significantly higher than Amnesty International’s reports of 324. The false reports from Amnesty International have been supported by The Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft and many others. These organizations should be ashamed of themselves for using Islamic Republic propaganda when falsely describing the total number of Iranians murdered.

"Based on our research, which is still ongoing, we believe the total murder count will exceed 1,500 after our research is completed. The largest numbers come from Tehran, Khuzestan, Kermanshah and Alborz."

Please see below for a breakdown:

Tehran – 208
Khuzestan – 216
Kermanshah – 122
Alborz – 96
Fars – 56
Isfahan – 60
Kurdistan – 50
Miscellaneous Cities –42

Please visit our website, www.iranprotests.com to learn more about this project and to help us hold the Islamic Republic accountable for their crimes against humanity.

Mitra Jashini
Farashgard Foundation
farashgardfdn@gmail.com

