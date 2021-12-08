A5 Launches Commerce Cloud Practice With Martin O’Hara As Vice President
I am confident Martin will be a great addition to our impressive practice team and add high value to our clients to develop innovative commerce solutions to help their brands launch online stores fast”PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A5, a Global Salesforce Summit Partner and a Salesforce Ventures Portfolio company, recently launched its Commerce Cloud Practice with the appointment of Martin O’Hara as Vice President, Commerce Cloud Practice. The move supports A5’s strategy to grow and strengthen its Salesforce Practice capabilities across North America.

“Our purpose has always been to help businesses streamline their processes, improve efficiency, and drive revenue using the latest digital technologies. We are witnessing a rapid shift to digital eCommerce as a preferred channel from brick-mortar stores, or aggregator retailers. Our foray into this B2B Commerce Practice is to enable our clients to establish direct connections with their customers, gain better margins to scale their business and revenue volume,” said Vinay Kruttiventi, CEO, A5.
“With deep industry and technology expertise, I am confident Martin will be a great addition to our impressive practice team and add high value to our clients to develop innovative commerce solutions to help their brands launch online stores fast, across any specific market or industry verticals. His exceptional background along with our company’s passion for innovation will allow us to further elevate our services to make a real impact in the market,” adds Vinay.
Martin brings in with him 23 years of experience in architecting, building, and managing eCommerce projects to deliver integrated eCommerce solutions that meet market demands to support growth for clients across digital transformation, marketing, and commerce initiatives. Prior to A5 Martin was leading the B2B Commerce practice at Trifecta Technologies.
“The pandemic brought in a huge disruption in the eCommerce industry and the market is headed in an entirely new direction due to the growing expectation for digital innovation,” explains Martin O’Hara. “ All throughout my professional career I’ve advised global clients on the industry transformations. I am very excited to bring in my experience and fresh perspective to the team, dig new opportunities, and take A5 offerings to the next level for our clients.”
