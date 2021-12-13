Submit Release
The Radicati Group Releases “Secure Email Gateway Market, 2021-2025”

The Secure Email Gateway solutions market continues to show strong growth

As Email remains the main vector for malware penetration, Secure Email Gateway solutions are a key investment for all organizations”
— Sara Radicati
PALO ALTO, CA, US, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study from the Radicati Group provides an in-depth analysis of the market for Secure Email Gateways solutions from 2021 to 2025. Secure Email Gateways are software, appliances, or hosted services that protect organizations against email related threats by filtering out spam, viruses, and other malicious or unwanted messages. Increasingly these solutions must deal with phishing attacks, spear-phishing, as well as compromised URLs and attachments.

The study provides market size, installed base and revenue market share by vendor, four-year forecasts, breakouts by region and business size for the Secure Email Gateway market. It also provides a detailed analysis of key market players, including: Barracuda Networks, Cisco, Clearswift, Hornetsecurity, Microsoft, Mimecast, Proofpoint, Retarus, Sophos, Symantec, Trend Micro, and Trustwave.

The worldwide revenue for Secure Email Gateway solutions is expected to surpass $3.7 billion in 2021.

To order a copy of the study, or for additional information about our research, please visit our web site at http://www.radicati.com or contact us at 650-322-8059.

About The Radicati Group, Inc.

The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, social media, instant messaging, information archiving, regulatory compliance, mobile, web services, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.

The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.

