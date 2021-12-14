4th Annual Slater & Zurz LLP College Scholarship
Now Accepting Submissions for the 2022 Academic YearAKRON, OHIO, US, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Slater & Zurz LLP is proud to announce the opening of the 4th Annual Slater & Zurz LLP College Scholarship. Their Ohio legal team strongly recognizes the importance of continued learning. Unfortunately, now, more than ever, achieving a higher level of education can be a challenging financial endeavor for both the students and their families.
To give back to their community and share in its success, they are offering a one-time payment of $5,000 to the student who best describes the profound influence their family has had on their lives and how that influence has made them who they are today.
Eligibility
To be eligible for this year’s scholarship award, applicants must meet the following requirements:
• The student must be a United States citizen or permanent resident.
• The student must be a high school senior who has been accepted into an accredited college or university or a currently enrolled college undergraduate.
• High school graduates must be graduating from a high school within the state of Ohio.
• The student must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.
How to Enter
Submissions for the 4th Annual Slater & Zurz LLP College Scholarship must include the following:
• A completed application form from slaterzurz.com/scholarship
• A 1000-2000 word essay written by the student.
• A 2-4 minute video for upload to YouTube, titled “2022 Slater & Zurz LLP College Scholarship,” and containing a link to slaterzurz.com/scholarship in the video description.
• All applications and entries must be submitted by March 31, 2022.
For more details on the scholarship and additional instructions on how to enter, please visit slaterzurz.com/scholarship.
About Slater & Zurz LLP
As one of Ohio’s premier law firms, Slater & Zurz LLP has skillfully helped our clients prevail in a wide range of legal matters. For more than 40 years, our knowledgeable and dedicated legal team has expertly handled cases relating to personal injury, family law, and probate law, achieving unparalleled success.
Our firm attributes our accomplishments not only to our experience and diligence in the pursuit of justice but also to our sincere and unwavering dedication to our clients. We genuinely care about the individuals we serve, as we do all the members of our community.
Having all experienced the challenges and triumphs of obtaining our professional degrees, we recognize that the opportunities for continued education have become increasingly more difficult to obtain. We also understand that, with the rising costs of education, many students face significant hurdles when pursuing their educational goals. That is why we established the Slater & Zurz LLP College Scholarship as one of the many ways we can give back to our community and do our part in helping its members thrive. To learn more about our Ohio law firm, we welcome you to contact us at (888) 534-4850 or contact us online at slaterzurz.com.
Kim White
Slater & Zurz LLP
+1 888-534-4850
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Slater & Zurz Personal Injury Law Firm