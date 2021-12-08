Submit Release
Atlantic Population Canada Goose Season Begins Dec. 17

Split Season Ends Jan.1, Resumes Jan. 13

Photo of numerous Canada geese in flight

Photo by Larry Hindman, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that Maryland’s Atlantic Population Canada goose hunting season opens Friday, Dec. 17. The season contains two segments, Dec. 17 through Jan. 1, 2022,  and again from Jan. 13 through Jan. 31, 2022. 

The daily bag limit is one goose per day in Maryland’s AP Canada Goose Hunting Zone. The possession limit for all migratory game birds is three times the daily bag limit.  More information on waterfowl seasons, regulations and license requirements, is available on the DNR website

“Canada geese are one of Maryland’s most iconic gamebirds,” said Wildlife & Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto. “With the decoys out, retrievers at the ready, and birds calling overhead, a Maryland Canada goose hunt is a great way for an experienced hunter to introduce a novice to the excitement and tradition of waterfowl hunting.”

Licenses, stamps, and permits may be purchased online by phone at 855-855-3906, at a Department of Natural Resources Service Center or at any one of the more than  statewide.

Hunters with questions may contact the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.

 

