Royalton VSP / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B2007034

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Hugh O’Donnell

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 12/8/21 @ 11:06

STREET: I-89 Northbound

TOWN: Sharon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile Marker 11

WEATHER: Light snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: ice covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Lawrence Staab

AGE: 59

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Tpr Christian Hunt

AGE: 40

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

INJURIES: none

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE#2: right side

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 12/8/21 Troopers from the Vermont State Police in Royalton responded to a single vehicle roll over on I-89 Southbound in Sharon. Troopers put out flares, were pulled over to the median side of the interstate with their blue lights engaged while investigating this crash. Operator #1 was traveling south when he came around the corner, lost control and struck one of the cruisers at the crash scene. No one was injured as a result of the crash. The roads were icy at the time which was a contributing factor in the crash. There is no further information at this time as this investigation is ongoing.