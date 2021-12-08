Royalton VSP / Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B2007034
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Hugh O’Donnell
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12/8/21 @ 11:06
STREET: I-89 Northbound
TOWN: Sharon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile Marker 11
WEATHER: Light snow
ROAD CONDITIONS: ice covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Lawrence Staab
AGE: 59
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Tpr Christian Hunt
AGE: 40
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT
INJURIES: none
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE#2: right side
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 12/8/21 Troopers from the Vermont State Police in Royalton responded to a single vehicle roll over on I-89 Southbound in Sharon. Troopers put out flares, were pulled over to the median side of the interstate with their blue lights engaged while investigating this crash. Operator #1 was traveling south when he came around the corner, lost control and struck one of the cruisers at the crash scene. No one was injured as a result of the crash. The roads were icy at the time which was a contributing factor in the crash. There is no further information at this time as this investigation is ongoing.