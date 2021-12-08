Carmen Sol Launches Made-in-Italy Seba Borchiona Mid Tote

Just in time for the holidays, one of the nation's leading chic, eco-conscious, and affordable lifestyle brands has released a new, revolutionary product.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Carmen Sol today announced the official launch of Carmen Sol's Made-In-Italy Seba Borchiona Mid Tote. The tote showcases the company’s unique style - jumbo Borchia studs.

" We are launching a new version of the Seba Mid Tote, which is one of our top sellers since we started in 2015" said Sebastiano Di Bari, president, and spokesperson for Carmen Sol.

Di Bari explained that the most distinctive aspect of this new collection is the bigger Borchia Studs called Borchiona, which in Italian means bigger Borchia. The name Seba comes from the name of the company co-founder Sebastiano.

Carmen Sol is a resort-inspired, affordable luxury brand with an eco-chic point of view. The company started in 2005 as a retailer inside luxury Resorts in the Caribbean, first in Punta Cana and then the fabulous Casa de Campo, one of the best Resort in the world.

Made in Italy from premium-quality Italian PVC, the Seba Mid Tote is vegan and sustainable, meaning it's 100 percent recyclable and 100 percent sanitizable.

Di Bari stressed that the Seba Mid Tote has everything you need from a handbag, including great size, and comes in a range of beautiful colors.

"It is water-resistant and weatherproof, ensuring you can use it no matter the weather," Di Bari said before adding, "Whether you're meeting friends for a drink or topping up your tan, the Seba Mid Tote will look great with any outfit."

"You can select from a wide range of colors and you can customize with a lot of charm types, from your favorite city to a word like 'love' or 'peace.' This gives your bag its own personal touch," Di Bari said.

Di Bari explained that Carmel Sol, a member of the National Accessories Association and the National Shoes Association, also recently launched a collection of sunglasses for the holiday season. The company also recently launched a new collection of canvas vegan bags, including the Roma Canvas Large Tote; Capri Canvas Mid Tote (https://carmensol.com/collections/favorites/products/capri-canvas-mid-tote); Venezia Canvas Mini Tote (https://carmensol.com/collections/favorites/products/venezia-canvas-mini-tote), and the Firenze Canvas Pochette (https://carmensol.com/collections/favorites/products/firenze-canvas-pochette).

For more information, please visit https://carmensol.com/pages/about-us.

###

About Carmen Sol

Chic, eco-conscious, and affordable, Carmen Sol is reinventing the jelly as a lifestyle brand.

Designed in New York City and made in Italy, all accessories are made of pure jelly material rose scented. The collection includes jelly shoes, jelly handbags, and other jelly accessories in 15 vivid colors with eco-friendly packaging.

Contact Details:

15 Broad Street

New York, NY 10005

United States

Info@carmensol.com