Pantry Helps Food Creators Make Money Doing What They Love in 2022
We built Pantry to be a platform to help health and wellness coaches and food content creators create their own digital club and earn money without needing to know how to code or design.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 2022 right around the corner, help the community plan their New Year’s resolutions to kick start their healthy lifestyle with Pantry’s easy-to-use Meal Plan, Recipe, and Cookbook 2.0 digital templates.
— Ocean Qureshi - Co-Founder of Pantry
Stop juggling different platforms. Make content faster without the need for graphic or design skills, allowing one to do more of what they love, and all while making it easier to monetize what they offer. Pantry is a website and mobile app, available both on Android and iOS, giving food creators a platform to more easily grow a community and monetize the value they provide.
“During COVID, It was challenging to stay healthy both mentally and physically.” shares Pantry co-founders Ocean Qureshi and Mahad Qureshi. “In a stay-at-home world, I couldn’t find a digital platform where I could discover online coaches that would challenge me to reach my goals. Many health creators I knew of tried to create their own websites but gave up because they instead spent a bulk of their time building the website vs. helping their clients reach their goals.”
“We built Pantry to be a platform to help health and wellness coaches and food content creators create their own digital club and earn money without needing to know how to code or design. We help handle everything so coaches and content creators can just focus on building their relationship with their customers, while both achieving their goals.” Ocean says.
As a Pantry Creator offer virtual coaching, custom meal plans, digital cookbooks, and more all in one platform! It’s time to get paid on one's own terms as a modern food creator.
-- Members can pay to join an exclusive club to receive coaching and content.
-- Set one's own price and club terms.
-- No more PDFs. With Meal Plans 2.0, create digital meal plans one can share and users can follow online.
-- No more dealing with publishers and printing companies. Create and share a digital friendly Cookbook 2.0 with ease.
Creator Pro will be a paid plan on release, but during our beta trial one can access all features for free. No credit card required.
Sign up for our beta trial to secure one's spot and gain access to Creator Pro completely free until Spring 2022. Beta will be released January 2022 so be sure to sign up in advance to guarantee a spot!
Visit browsepantry.com to sign up and discover all that Pantry has to offer.
