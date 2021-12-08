Prevision.io to unveil First Pay-As-You-Go AI management Platform at AI Summit in New York
Just launched on Google Cloud, Prevision.io is showcasing its platform at the annual tech summit on December 8th and 9thNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prevision.io, who recently launched their AI management platform, will be attending the AI summit held in New York City. The company will be demonstrating the many features that the software has to offer.
Prevision.io removes pricing and service barriers to companies implementing machine learning models. It offers a straightforward solution to simplify the process for its users in a matter of days while automating many time-consuming tasks. Initially targeted to data scientists and developers, the software empowers teams to deliver projects faster through an intuitive interface allowing users to create, deploy, monitor, and retrain models in a few clicks. By managing the complexities throughout the AI lifecycle and offering revolutionary pay-as-you-go pricing, Prevision.io will help organizations build a robust, high-impact AI practice.
“We are very excited to attend the AI Summit this year and introduce our innovative platform to an industry desperately in need of a truly democratized AI solution,” said Tuncay Isik, the founder, and CEO of Prevision.io. “Our industry-first AI management platform removes production inhibitors while still scaling the value, domain expertise, and impact users can have at their organizations. By showcasing the platform to those who work in the AI space, it gives us a chance to network and show people what Prevision.io is truly about.”
The company has worked with large French organizations like the RATP, the metro system in Paris, and BPCE, one of the largest banks in Europe. Now, they are expanding into the U.S. market (really, worldwide) with a scalable pay-as-you-go that opens up AI management for data teams with any sized budget.
Prevision.io will be at the AI Summit at Booth 133.
For more information on Prevision.io, visit http://prevision.io. For access to the platform on Google Cloud Marketplace, see here.
About Prevision.io
Founded in 2016 by a team of renowned data scientists, Prevision.io brings powerful AI management capabilities to data science users, so more AI projects make it into production and stay in production. Prevision.io’s purpose-built AI Management Platform was designed by data scientists for data scientists and developers to scale their value, domain expertise, and impact. Data scientists too often lack the tools to create efficient data models from banking and financial services to healthcare and retail. Now with Prevision.io, a member of the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program, data scientists and analysts have the tools they need in one place to build, deploy, monitor, and manage data models across a variety of industries.
Learn more at http://prevision.io.
