Global Aircraft Computer Market Value Expected to Reach $14.18 Bn By 2028
Stratistics MRC report, Aircraft Computer Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis Application, Size, Share, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyGAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft Computer Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Component (Software, Hardware), Application (Military, Commercial, Para-Military, Civil), End User (Installed Base, New Build, Upgrades), and By Geography
The Global Aircraft Computer market is accounted for $7.61 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $14.18 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include the increasing aircraft deliveries across the globe, rising demand for aircraft computers among end-user, including OEMs, increasing use of electronic systems and computers in aircraft, rise in focus on modernization of the existing aircraft fleet, increase in retrofit activities in the general aviation industry, and rising focus on reducing the workload of aircraft pilots. However, existing backlogs in aircraft deliveries is restricting the market growth. Some of the key players in Aircraft Computer Market include Rockwell Collins, Honeywell International Inc., Safran S.A., The Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Cobham plc, Saab AB, United Technologies Corporation, Esterline Technologies Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Thales Group, Boeing, Bombardier Inc., Kontron S&T AG, GE Aviation, Garmin Ltd., General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., and Raytheon Technologies Corporation.
Browse the complete report with data tables and figures here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/aircraft-computer-market
The Global Aircraft Computer Market is majorly driven by increasing demand for aircraft computers among end-user, including OEMs, rise in focus on modernization of the existing aircraft fleet, and growing focus on reducing the workload of aircraft pilots. The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment is growing at a highest CAGR owing to aircraft modernization programs, increasing aircraft deliveries in the commercial and military sectors, and the adoption of aircraft computers to be installed on advanced aircraft coming out of the production line. North America dominated with a significant market share due to the presence of major aircraft component manufacturers in the U.S. and significant focus of the government and defense organizations to modify & upgrade their existing military aircraft and integrate them with latest technologies. Asia Pacific market is growing at a highest CAGR owing to the high air passenger traffic leading to an increase in the number of aircraft deliveries in this region, increasing aviation industry in countries such as China, Japan, and India, and growing acquisition of defense aircraft by various countries owing to ongoing geopolitical disputes.
We offer a 15% customization to be added within the report at no extra cost. To know more post your query here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/aircraft-computer-market/request-customization
The reports offer an in-detail study and predict about the industry covering the inclusive overview of the market that will help clients and business creation policies. Our report offers company profiling with meticulous strategies such as business overview, financials, key products, and current key developments along with the SWOT analysis of the key players related to the market, and porter’s five forces for the market insights. Our reports are devised with eclectic industry audience in mind and give a snapshot into the attractiveness, possible and competitive scenery of a market mapping the key frequent trends. Our report covers market share estimations for the provincial and country-level segments and diverse market trends such as market opportunities, challenges, key drivers and restraints, futuristic scenarios, threats, volume and value forecasts, strategic recommendations, covid-19 impact, and various investment opportunities for the producers operating in the global and regional markets. The reports are constantly updated every year and revised by team of research experts, so that it will reflect the current trends and information, and making sure that all trends and insight are captured and analyzed in a single report.
We offer market estimations, forecasts, regional segmentation for the market which covers the world’s largest economies, and CAGR of any prominent country in the report as per the client's interest. We have high experience in research and consulting for diverse industry domains to supply to the requirements of both individual and corporate clients. Our research teams are a permutation of shrewd experience and young exuberance that reflects in the quality of the work. Our report provides data information related to the strategic initiatives such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, expansions, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures for the foremost companies on a regional scale for the assorted markets in the industries. Our experienced consulting team uses proprietary data sources and different tools and methods to collect and analyze the information and is their mettle and stance towards providing the best to our clients that makes the reports be prominent.
Browse the latest market research reports by Stratistics MRC:
Military Rotorcraft Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Type (Transport Helicopters, Multi-Mission Helicopters), Product (Light Military Rotorcraft, Medium Military), Application (Fighting, Detection) and By Geography
Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Equipment Type (Bomb Containment Chambers, Projected Water Disruptors), Application (Defense, Law Enforcement) and By Geography
Vehicle Intercom System Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Technology (Analog, Digital), Type (Wired Intercom System, Wireless Intercom System), Application (Defense, Marine, Aerospace & Aviation) and By Geography
About Us:
Stratistics MRC research reports and publications are routed to help clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects. We track 30+ industries and cover 800 market segments.
Call us +1-301-202-5929 now for personal assistance with your queries.
Email: info@strategymrc.com
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3ngfYIC
Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3BKeBWG
View all Covid-19 Exclusive reports @ https://bit.ly/2XvD1EQ
Kumar
Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd
+1 301-202-5929
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn