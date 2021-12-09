Retail Clinics Market SWOT Analysis and Key Business Strategies Featuring Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens, Nextcare
Stratistics MRC report, Retail Clinics Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retail Clinics Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Location (Shopping Malls, Stores), Ownership Type (Retail Owned, Hospital Owned) Application (Vaccination, Point of Care Diagnostics) and By Geography
The Global Retail Clinics Market is accounted for $4,139.85 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $10,397.48 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. Rapid increasing numbers of retail clinics, higher ease of accessibility, and relatively lesser costs are driving the market growth. However, disinclination among general population for treatment in retail clinics and inadequate infrastructure for retail clinics are hampering the growth of the market. Some of the key players profiled in the Retail Clinics Market include The Kroger Co., Walmart Inc., Walgreens co., Nextcare Holdings, Inc., MedExpress, Doctors care, Bellin Health Systems, Concentra, Inc., CVS Health’s MinuteClinic, Urgent Care MSO, Rite Aid, RediClinic LLC and U.S. HealthWorks.
The Global Retail Clinics Market is majorly driven by the growing prevalence of illness and diseases such as sore throat, infection. The retail owned segment is growing at a highest CAGR owing to availability of walk-in clinics located in grocery stores and retail pharmacies and providing care for minor conditions. Europe dominated with a significant market share due to the factors such as upend the normal healthcare delivery environment and building consumer awareness. North America market is growing at a highest CAGR owing to increasing preference for retail clinics mainly due to convenience and cost- effectiveness.
Retail Clinics report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market that will assist convey clients and business-making strategies. The industry's supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods.
