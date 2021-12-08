Trellis Spa and Solaya Spa & Salon Offer Indulgence to Give and Get this Holiday Season
Trellis Spa and Solaya Spa & Salon, The Houstonian Hotel’s destination spa brands, offer guests the ultimate in mind and body rejuvenation.
At Trellis Spa, Guests can not only enjoy 47 bespoke spa services, an onsite restaurant, and an indoor/outdoor soaking pool experience but a retail boutique, as well.
Once the tree has been trimmed and the stockings hung by the chimney with care, it’s time to treat oneself or someone one cares about to holiday pampering.
The holidays are the perfect time of year for the gift of relaxation, luxury, and wellness. Solaya Spa & Salon and Trellis Spa, The Houstonian Hotel's destination spa brands, offer guests the ultimate in mind and body rejuvenation.
— Shana Ominsky, Spa Director for Trellis Spa and Solaya Spa and Salon.
Trellis Spa, nestled in the heart of Houston on 27-acres of wooded property, recently underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation making it the largest luxury spa in Texas. Guests can not only enjoy 47 bespoke spa services, an onsite restaurant, and an indoor/outdoor soaking pool experience but a retail boutique, as well. Perfect for treating anyone on the Christmas list, the boutique offers the top-of-the-line skincare products Trellis is known for, as well as a variety of indulgent gift-giving opportunities.
Solaya Spa & Salon, located in Highland Village, is a tranquil urban oasis. In addition to hair, massage, makeup, and nail services, the upscale location offers sweeping views of the city and one-of-a-kind art and decor. Like its sister spa, Solaya offers boutique retail space with salon and spa products, including gift cards.
“At both Trellis and Solaya Spas, we strive to give each guest a meaningful wellbeing experience, especially this time of year when people are over-scheduled and stressed,” says Shana Ominsky, Spa Director for Trellis Spa and Solaya Spa and Salon. “We are also glad to offer the convenience of our retail boutiques and gift cards which both take the stress out of gift-giving for our clients.”
This holiday season, each spa offers unique experiences to help relax, renew, and keep gift giving worries at bay.
Youthful Radiance Facial // Trellis
Known as the scientific marvel in skin care innovation, this facial focuses on the face, neck, and décolleté. The facial includes LED light therapy to improve various skin concerns. After just one treatment, this experience instantly firms, brightens, and transforms complexion instantly. 100 minutes $400.
MLX i³ Dome Body Treatment // Trellis
MLX i³ Dome is the new generation of detox therapy. Allow FIR (Far Infrared Rays) energy to aid in detoxification, increased blood circulation, stimulating metabolism, increased energy, recovery after physical efforts, and relief with inflammation, stiffness, and soreness. Add the PLT (Plasma and Light Therapy) device for the benefits of pure Oxygen and light therapy, which enhance skin rejuvenation and detoxification. 25 minutes $90; 50 minutes $130.
Optional Add-On to MLX i³ Dome Body Treatment - Plasma Light and Therapy // Trellis
The PLT device is an add-on service to the MLX i³ Dome body treatment for the benefits of pure Oxygen and light therapy, which enhance skin rejuvenation and detoxification. Ions penetrate the skin to stimulate cell metabolism, while simultaneous inhalation through mouth and nose benefits the entire body. 25 minutes $70 *This service can only be scheduled in addition to the MLX i³ Dome body treatment.
Diamond White Facial // Solaya
As the seasons change, hydrate skin from within as restoring life to one's complexion. Dramatically reverse premature aging while increasing firmness and elasticity. This treatment begins with a luxurious cleansing ritual inspired by expert Asian techniques. A relaxing lavender Ayurvedic Shirodhara Diamond massage is followed by an AHA exfoliation with carboxi-therapy. Meticulous lifting myofascial massage is performed with a potent serum. Diamond, pearl, and gold extracts provide an astounding firming and contouring effect and maximum luminosity.
The result: skin that feels energized, hydrated, and rejuvenated and eyes that are rested, full of life, and ready to celebrate. 50 minutes $190; 80 minutes $260.
Tired Legs Pedicure // Solaya
A relaxing pedicure at Solaya Spa & Salon is the perfect gift this holiday season.
After a light exfoliation, a refreshing cream is applied to the skin through targeted massage to increase circulation. High in botanical extracts, the treatment cream generates a local cooling effect that appeases tired legs and comforts swollen ankles. 50 minutes $70.
Solaya Massage // Solaya
Experience a customized blend of massage practices tailored to guests' individual needs on the day of service. At the beginning of the service, the massage therapist will explore options to customize the massage, including aromatherapy. Blending massage techniques that range from relaxing and therapeutic to stretching or deep tissue, guests choose what will revive their mind and body. 50 minutes $140; 100 minutes $280
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa just celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2020. It is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city's iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is now the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian opened in February 2020 in the prestigious Highland Village of River Oaks in Houston.
