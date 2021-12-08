Trellis Spa and Solaya Spa & Salon Offer Indulgence to Give and Get this Holiday Season

Trellis Spa and Solaya Spa & Salon, The Houstonian Hotel’s destination spa brands, offer guests the ultimate in mind and body rejuvenation. At Trellis Spa, Guests can not only enjoy 47 bespoke spa services, an onsite restaurant, and an indoor/outdoor soaking pool experience but a retail boutique, as well. Like its sister spa, Solaya offers boutique retail space with salon and spa products, including gift certificates.

Once the tree has been trimmed and the stockings hung by the chimney with care, it’s time to treat oneself or someone one cares about to holiday pampering.

At both Trellis and Solaya Spas, we strive to give each guest a meaningful wellbeing experience, especially this time of year when people are over-scheduled and stressed.” — Shana Ominsky, Spa Director for Trellis Spa and Solaya Spa and Salon.