Norris Dam State Park Hosts Holiday Event Saturday, December 11

Norris Dam State Park is hosting a new holiday event, Christmas in the Park, on Saturday Dec. 11 from 4-8 p.m. EST.

Christmas in the Park will be held at the Lenoir Museum, Crosby Threshing Barn and Rice Gristmill, with parking at the Lenoir Museum at 2121 Norris Freeway in Norris. Limited handicap parking will be available at the Rice Gristmill.

Christmas in the Park is a free, family-friendly event where guests can enjoy live music, refreshments, crafts for kids, a visit from Santa, and more.

The park will be collecting donations for the Norris Food Bank and Norris Area Community Foundation. Visitors are requested to bring a non-perishable food item or a new or gently used children’s book to donate.

For more information, contact 865-425-4500 or visit the park Facebook page at this link.