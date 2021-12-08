Submit Release
News Search

There were 810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,705 in the last 365 days.

Keep Sevier Beautiful Offers Household Hazardous Waste Collection

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today joined community group Keep Sevier Beautiful in announcing a household hazardous waste facility opening Dec. 13 in Sevierville.

The facility, which will be open to all households, will be at 943 Centerview Rd., Sevierville and will be open Monday-Friday 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturdays 7 a.m.-noon.

“This is an excellent opportunity for anyone to dispose of household hazardous waste,” Lisa Hughey, director of TDEC’s Division of Solid Waste Management, said. “It offers convenience for such disposal, and we are grateful to Keep Sevier Beautiful for leading this effort.”

Tennesseans are encouraged to visit the facility to dispose of various items, including automotive and marine products such as fuel and oil additives, antifreeze, gasoline and diesel fuel; lawn and garden products such as pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers; home maintenance products such as oil-based paints, paint strippers and thinners, driveway sealant and roofing tar; medical needles and sharps (in puncture-proof containers); and items such as pool chemicals, aerosols and fluorescent bulbs.

Items that cannot be accepted include explosives and ammunition, smoke detectors, laboratory chemicals, industrial chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cooking oil and construction materials.

No business waste will be accepted.

Additional information about the facility is available at 865-774-6677. For more information on Keep Sevier Beautiful visit this link.

You just read:

Keep Sevier Beautiful Offers Household Hazardous Waste Collection

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.