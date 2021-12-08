SCI NAMED “TOP 10 MOST PROMISING LOGISTICS TECH SOLUTION PROVIDER”
SCI NAMED "TOP 10 MOST PROMISING LOGISTICS TECH SOLUTION PROVIDER"
In the December 11, 2021 issue of the publication CIOReview, SCI was named as a Top 10 Most Promising Logistics Tech Solution Provider of 2021. CIOReview is a trade publication, focusing on Chief Information Officers and Chief Technology Officers from the Enterprise sector to provide a platform for enterprise solutions, latest industry news, and global updates. It provides detailed analysis and effective solutions from thought-leaders and their peers about the real-time issues they face in their particular industry.
“We’re incredibly enthusiastic to be recognized as the industry leader in our technology platform,” said SCI Chief Information Officer, Ryan Wise. “More importantly, SCI’s full-service offering as the premier, full-solution, 3rd Party Administrator (3PA) goes beyond our first-class technology. This award goes to the heart of our core values and principles of putting our clients and customers first and offering the best possible solutions to those that we serve.”
This is the 9th year that CIOReview has published its “Top 10” list of logistics solution providers, and includes past winners such as Tompkins International, and Bringg, which recently raised $100 million in a Series E round of funding, bringing its valuation to $1 Billion.
SCI, celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2021, leverages its position as a payment processor to create innovative products for all those in the transportation industry. SCI achieves real solutions and efficiencies for independent contractor owner operators, logistics brokers they provide services too, and its core valued vendor partners who support various retail products unique to this segment of the market. In 2019, SCI launched its sister company, Adapt Payroll, to provide a similar range of innovative products and services for employee-based carrier firms, creating the only 3PA that supports its clients and customers no matter which business model is used to make deliveries.
Major transportation carriers throughout the country have chosen SCI as a solution provider to onboard, payment process, and provide compliance support options in a single platform for seamless execution. Consequently, owner operators and logistics brokers can focus on real-time supply chain issues while SCI takes care of the behind-the-scenes tasks that can bog down growing operations.
SCI’s President, Pete Fidopiastis, said, “On behalf of our entire team, we are overjoyed and grateful and accept this award. Ryan and his staff are the hardest working in the business, and we appreciate CIOReview for acknowledging their results. Technology aside, a true team is more than the sum of its parts and we have that with all of our employees at SCI. Combining innovative technology with retail products that bring value to our clients, all supported by caring individuals has always been SCI’s commitment. CIOReview’s recognition validates SCI’s determined focus.”
The issue can be viewed on CIOReview’s website at https://magazine.cioreview.com/magazines/December2021/Logistics_Tech/
