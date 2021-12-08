AiTrillion.com appoints Sudiptaa Paul Choudhury (Ex-Intuit, Ex-Tally, and Ex-Ericsson Marketing Leader) as Global CMO
During November 2021, AiTrillion announced the onboarding of Sudiptaa Paul Choudhury (an alumnus of IIM Calcutta, India) as Global Chief Marketing Officer.
SaaS & AI is the future and are currently one of the most revenue earning segments globally with highest contributions towards ERP, Ecommerce, CRM. I've been hired to take the brand to the next level”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AiTrillion (www.aitrillion.com), world’s leading All In One Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) marketing platform for ecommerce sellers worldwide, has recently got a facelift. During November 2021, the company announced the onboarding of Sudiptaa Paul Choudhury as Chief Marketing Officer. Sudiptaa Paul Choudhury, an alumnus of IIM Calcutta, holds a remarkable experience in the marketing industry.
With over a decade of experience in the marketing domain, she has successfully led multi-million-dollar projects in Intuit, Tally, Ericsson, Oracle, HP and other notable organizations. With core strengths in planning breakthrough marketing strategies and executing them, Sudiptaa has been a persistent marketer poised with technology and knowledge. She is a result-driven, innovative marketer who has a keen eye towards market research, competitive insight, customer and product marketing, digital marketing, brand led content strategy, creation and execution, and achieving the results most efficiently.
Excited about her new role, Sudiptaa shared that SaaS market & Artificial Intelligence (AI) is where the future is and currently one of the most revenue earning segments globally. SaaS is empowering businesses with the highest contributions towards ERP, Ecommerce App, CRM. AiTrillion, being an AI powered Ecommerce Marketing Automation Platform for Shopify and Magento, is rightly positioned and she has been hired to take the brand to the next level.
About AiTrillion
AiTrillion consistently empowers businesses of all sizes to beget success with an easy-to-use, intelligent, automated sales and marketing platform that is powered by Ai in its true sense. Its flagship products are: AiTrillion (provides 11+ marketing features in One app), AiConsumer Insights (a marketplace powered by AiTrillion that benefits shoppers to receive reviews from their consumers, thus increasing their brand credibility), AiBrandInsights (lists the brands for consumers to select from for their online shopping).
