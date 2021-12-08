Candlewood Suites Melbourne-Viera Announce Grand Reopening For Newly Renovated Extended Stay Hotel
Hotel’s Great IHG Reviews Earn it a Place Among Travelers’ Favorite Place To Stay in Brevard County, Florida.MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candlewood Suites Melbourne-Viera is proud to announce the completion of a comprehensive renovation. The extensive transformation includes the complete overhaul of the hotel's 84 guestrooms and suites, main entrance and lobby, business center, furniture, fixtures, Health and Fitness center, and other signature amenities.
"We look forward to showcasing the new look to our distinguished guests," said Dilesh Patidar, Chief Operating Officer, 360 Hospitality. "We take great pride in providing top-notch service and all of the conveniences that extended-stay guests deserve. The enhancements we made to the property allow us to feature the unique way our hotel offers the comforts of home. We feel that by implementing a refined, modern touch to each guest room and common space, our guests will be able to enjoy a one-of-a-kind hotel experience. Meet our team on December 8, 2021, from 4 pm to 6 pm. There will be plenty of snacks and refreshments."
"Congratulations, Candlewood Suites Melbourne-Viera," said Trennier Mathews, Chief Executive Officer at Vital Cash Flow. "I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how 360 Hospitality has faced these challenges head-on. By taking a leadership position in providing top-notch service, safety, and all of the conveniences guests want today. The renovations made to the property will allow them to showcase a unique way to extend a stay near Patrick Space Force Base, Brevard Zoo, and other major attractions."
To see guest reviews and popular amenities of Candlewood Suites Melbourne-Viera, visit https://www.ihg.com/candlewood/hotels/us/en/melbourne/mlbwp/hoteldetail/hotel-reviews.
About 360 Hospitality
360 Hospitality is based in Florida and is a Hospitality Management Company that creates highly measured guest satisfaction and overall property performance by providing a wide variety of operational expertise, industry knowledge, and department specializations. https://www.360hospitalitygroup.com/
About Vital Cash Flow
Vital Cash Flow helps hospitality and restaurant owners gain more cash flow, freedom, and a positive impact on their customers, employees, and stakeholders. By leveraging their businesses with working capital, payment and payroll processing, group healthcare benefits, digital marketing services, property management systems, POS systems, management consulting and investing. https://www.vitalcashflow.com/
Source: IHG.com Reviews
