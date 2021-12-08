Data Extrusion/Exfiltration Market Current Research Report And Unique Predictive Business Strategy By 2026

Allied Market Research - Logo

The increasing usage of cloud-based solutions and services for multiple workloads expected to drive the need for data extrusion market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The data extrusion/exfiltration market is segmented into component, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. The solution segment is further divided into user activity monitoring, anti-virus/anti-malware, firewall, intrusion detection system, data loss prevention, and others. The service segment is further classified into professional service and managed service.

As per organization size, the data extrusion/exfiltration market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. In terms of type, it is segmented into static and dynamic. As per industry vertical, the market is categorized into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, government & defense, energy & utilities, IT & telecom, education, healthcare, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the data extrusion/exfiltration market analysis are Cisco System Inc., Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies., McAfee, LLC, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Zscaler Inc, Fortinet Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, and Sophos Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Increase in online malwares, misuse of internet, growing sophistication levels of data breaches and surge in the incidents of data loss in the on-premise environment are the major factors that drive the market. In addition, rise in sophisticated cyber threats for critical information theft and increase in the need for data exfiltration solutions fuel the data extrusion/exfiltration market growth.

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global data extrusion/exfiltration market trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global extrusion/exfiltration market share is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global extrusion/exfiltration industry.

• The quantitative analysis of market from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

