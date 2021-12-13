Ampliphae and TraitWare Introduce Active SSO to Better Manage SaaS Risk

Manage SaaS Risk with Active SSO

TraitWare, market leader for Real Passwordless MFA™, and Ampliphae, leading provider of SaaS Risk Management solutions, today introduce Active SSO™.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraitWare, the market leader in the provision of Real Passwordless MFA™, and Ampliphae, the leading provider of SaaS Risk Management solutions, today announced their partnership - introducing Active Single Sign-On, or Active SSO™.

Gartner predicts almost 50% of Enterprise IT spend will be in the Cloud by 2026. The greatest portion of this will be spent on Software as a Service, or SaaS Cloud Applications.

Experience has shown TraitWare that how SaaS Apps behave can seriously restrict the protection offered by Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA).

Put simply, SaaS Cloud Apps don’t always follow the rules a security administrator would like. Apps may be able to use their own credentials for user authentication for a variety of reasons.

This allows your users to bypass MFA, reduces the visibility of how your data is being used, and introduces excessive risk when using SaaS.

Recognizing this problem, TraitWare and Ampliphae have partnered to provide Active SSO™.

What Active SSO Offers

Until now, SSO platforms have used simple passive authentication, which means they rely on the client application choosing to authenticate a user via SSO, something that they cannot always enforce or may be unaware of.

Active SSO closes this loophole, through automated monitoring and control.

Active SSO looks at how all users are actually being authenticated.

Active SSO can see where it is not used, and alerts administrators where it should be active.

This provides 360-degree protection to TraitWare’s customers.

Active SSO will allow customers to ensure that all SaaS Cloud Apps used by their organization employ Passwordless MFA and SSO combined.

As a result organizations can better manage SaaS risk, including cybersecurity threats.

How it works

Active SSO combines Ampliphae's SaaSGuard technology and TraitWare's Real Passwordless MFA™ access.

Together they will automatically detect SaaS Apps that are:

· Not configured to use TraitWare MFA

· Do not yet support TraitWare MFA

· Allowing users to bypass TraitWare MFA

Active SSO will reduce the cost of manual checks needed to prevent the bypass of SSO.

Active SSO will allow customers to maximize return on their TraitWare investment.

“We’re thrilled to be able to arm our customers with a clearer view of how applications are being used,” said TraitWare CEO, Heath Spencer. “Active SSO is what companies need today for greater access control, and to better protect them from ransomware and other threats vectored via their enterprise SaaS Apps.”

“Knowing where you are exposed is always better”, says Trevor Graham, CEO of Ampliphae. “As Enterprise IT transitions to SaaS Cloud Apps, we are seeing more and more customers who don’t fully understand what SaaS their own people are actually using. By choosing Active SSO, customers can be sure that their investment in MFA really is protecting their data stored in the Cloud.

Ampliphae and TraitWare

Ampliphae is the leading provider of SaaS Risk Management solutions via its SaaSGuard portfolio of products and services.

To learn more about Ampliphae, visit https://ampliphae.com

TraitWare provides Simple Secure Enterprise Login with Real Passwordless MFA™ and SSO combined for True Zero Trust Access™ to company digital assets.

To learn more about TraitWare, visit https://traitware.com