Exegy Deepens Investment in Partner Ecosystem and Go to Market Team with Addition of Two Industry Leaders
I am excited to have both Devry and Jared join our team as their competencies and arrival will greatly enhance the relationships and support we provide to our partners and customers”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing the mission to be the most innovative, dynamic and trusted provider of market data and trading infrastructure to the financial services industry, Exegy Incorporated announced today the addition of two experienced industry leaders to its global sales organization.
— Craig Schachter, Exegy Chief Revenue Officer
Devry Ross joins Exegy as Global Head of Partners. In this pivotal role, Ross will take ownership of existing global partnerships and further engage with technology providers, outsourcers, data aggregators, consultancies, and system integrators to create new opportunities in multiple channels. “In today’s financial services industry, we must look to all avenues for providing value to our existing and prospective customers. Working closely with our partner ecosystem, Devry will ensure that we offer access to the best combination of Exegy solutions and partner capabilities while creating exciting opportunities to develop new offerings,” said Craig Schachter, Chief Revenue Officer for Exegy.
Ross comes to Exegy from Bizagi as Director of Partners and Alliances – North America where she developed and strengthened relationships for the past two years. Prior to joining Bizagi, Ross was the Strategic Partner and Alliance Director at Finastra. Ross has a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Howard University and holds an MBA in Finance from New York University School of Business.
In addition, Jared Singer has joined Exegy as Head of Sales – Americas. “As we scale our business, it is important to bring talented and dynamic sales and account management leaders to build upon the great team we already have here at Exegy. Our focus is on putting our customers first in everything that we do. We must deepen our relationships with customers and prospects in order to help them achieve their goals. Jared has built his reputation on leading sales teams that directly engage with customers to ensure their success is a focal point,” commented Schachter.
Singer has many years of experience learning both the art and science of building trusted relationships and selling critical technology infrastructure to financial services companies. Singer has spent more than seven years at FIS where he served most recently as Vice President of Growth Accounts. He also held roles including Vice President, Head of Channel Sales as well as Program Manager, Global Sales Operations where he led sales teams and designed go-to-market strategies that aligned with evolving industry trends. Prior to FIS’ acquisition of SunGard, Singer spent three years as a Senior Sales Executive at SunGard, where he started his career in the finance sector as an intern. Singer holds a B.S. degree in Economics from the University of Vermont.
Both Ross and Singer will report to Schachter.
Further commenting on the new additions to the team, Schachter said, “I am excited to have both Devry and Jared join our team as their competencies and arrival will greatly enhance the relationships and support we provide to our partners and customers during this exciting chapter of Exegy’s global growth and transformation.”
About Exegy®, Inc.
Exegy is a global leader in low-latency market data, execution technology, trading platforms, and predictive signals. Backed by Marlin Equity Partners, Exegy serves as a strategic partner to the complete ecosystem of the buy side, sell side, exchanges, and ISV/technology firms around the globe.
At the heart of Exegy solutions are fully managed, high-performance, and scalable solutions powered by purpose-built appliances, hardware-acceleration, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, and service automation technologies derived from our extensive patent portfolio.
Headquartered in St. Louis with regional offices in the US, UK, and Asia Pacific regions, Exegy has the global footprint to deliver world-class support and managed services to its customer base.
