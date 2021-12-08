Renowned entrepreneurs Manish Gupta and Rachna Agarwal granted Golden Visa

Manish Gupta and Rachna Agarwal Golden Visa EDS FZE Logo

Manish Gupta, CEO & Rachna Agarwal, Director of EDS FZE are thrilled & honored to receive the prestigious UAE Golden Visa as an investor in their company

For the last 20 years the UAE has been their home. They started their first entrepreneurship journey in Dubai 15 Years back and had huge support from the government, ecosystem and private corporations. Now they feel more like home in Dubai as they are granted the Golden Visa. This is a solid proof how the UAE and Dubai support entrepreneurs and invests in the future of the country.

This honor, initiative and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE leadership and authorities is a reflection of the country's incredible commitment and role towards those who have chosen to be passionately successful professionals and chosen the UAE as their second home.

Thank you to the UAE Rulers, Government and Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) for all their continuous support, appreciation and encouragement.

