Relokia CEO Dmytro Lazarchuk Accepted into Forbes Technology Council
Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives.TERNOPIL, UKRAINE, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dmytro Lazarchuk, a co-founder and CEO of Relokia, ETL, backup and data migration services company based in Ternopil, Ukraine, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
Dmytro Lazarchuk was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Dmytro Lazarchuk into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Dmytro has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Dmytro will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Dmytro Lazarchuk will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"The Forbes Technology Council is an important community of thought leaders and innovators, and I am honored to join the group of esteemed technology leaders who share the vision for the future of the tech industry,” said Dmytro Lazarchuk, Co-founder and CEO of Relokia. "I’m looking forward to sharing the experiences and learning from other members."
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
ABOUT RELOKIA
Relokia is ETL, backup and data migration services company for different business software and tools. We focus on helping companies to make their data migration easy, quick, and cost-effective. Our services offer an API-based, automated way to get business data to nearly any business platform from another platform, CSV file, or database dump. Our commitment to our customers is reflected in our company vision and mission statements.
Visit http://www.relokia.com for additional information.
Natalia Tomchyshyn
Relokia
+1 888-866-7471
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn