Abyde and Michigan Optometric Association Partner to Provide Complete HIPAA Compliance Solutions to Eye Care Practices

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, today, has announced its latest partnership with the Michigan Optometric Association (MOA), providing complete HIPAA compliance programs and solutions to even more of Michigan’s independent eye care providers.

Implementing a complete HIPAA compliance program starts with conducting a comprehensive Security Risk Analysis (SRA) to identify vulnerabilities within the organization. Even though a properly documented analysis is the first step in HIPAA compliance, 83% of healthcare providers continue to fall short of meeting this essential requirement in its entirety. Abyde is the leader in educating providers on the importance of implanting a comprehensive HIPAA compliance program and their latest partnership with the Michigan Optometric Association helps to deliver not only the knowledge but a solution to independent optometrists across the state of Michigan.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for any sized optometry practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. Abyde’s revolutionary approach guides providers through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, customized policies and more.

“We are energized to partner with the Michigan Optometric Association in an effort to achieve our goal of alleviating HIPAA compliance stress for all eye care providers,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “Here at Abyde, we are well aware of the challenges that come with compliance, and we are proud to be able to provide a comprehensive solution to Michigan Optometric Association’s members.”

“Our new partnership with Abyde proves our dedication in providing our independent eye care members with the resources they need to achieve complete HIPAA compliance,” said Jeff Towns, MOA Executive Director. “We look forward to working together to help spread awareness and the Abyde message that HIPAA compliance can be stress-free.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About Michigan Optometric Association

Founded in 1896, the Michigan Optometric Association was created to provide leadership for the development, of Optometrists to provide comprehensive eye care for patients in the state of Michigan. Our current strategic plan calls for continued work in the areas of Advocacy for Optometrists and their patients. For more information on Michigan Optometric Association visit themoa.org.