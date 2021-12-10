City of Oakland Crime Rates Used to Show Negligence of Art Gallery Bar Owner in Failing to Protect Customers
A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in the Alameda County Superior Court (Case No. 21CV003753) alleges that downtown Oakland is 300% more violent than the rest of the city, and that such violence was responsible for the near fatal shooting of Mahmoud Berte, a 23-year-old Marine Corp veteran who was attending an opening at The Gallery Art Bar in downtown Oakland on April 17, 2021.
Berte’s near fatal shooting comes just months before the fatal shooting of security guard Kevin Nishita who was protecting a T.V. Crew when he was also shot on 14th Street in Oakland. Berte was shot ten times while a patron at The Gallery Art Bar located at 310 14th Street, Oakland. The owner of the Bar is Brett Badell, and the owner of the building is Jane Yoon.
Ironically, Twitter, which is based in San Francisco, is moving some of its workforce to 14th Street in Oakland.
The suit alleges that violent crime within the police beat where The Gallery Art Bar is located is equal to over 300% of other areas of the city. In 2019 alone, there were thirty-six homicides in police beat 04X.
Mahmoud Berte and his fiancé had moved to the Bay Area shortly before the shooting so that Mahmoud could begin college. He was shot ten times that evening. He has had a dozen surgeries and is now permanently disabled for his wounds.
